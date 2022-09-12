A developer who sought to rezone more than 180 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 in Westfield has withdrawn his application with the city. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties had approached the city earlier this year seeking to rezone 183.5 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 between Anthony Road and Hinkle Road from agriculture/single-family rural district to the Northpoint II PUD District. Chris Wilkes, who oversees development for Holladay Properties, went before Westfield City Council members Aug. 22 regarding the request and said a global company was looking to locate its business on the land.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO