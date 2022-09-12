Read full article on original website
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
Work at Stellantis plant to resume after deal with UAW
United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at a Stellantis casting plant in Indiana are returning to work after ratifying a deal with the company. Stellantis said that operations at the plant in Kokomo will resume late Monday after UAW Local 1166 workers voted to ratify the agreement. The two sides had announced a tentative agreement earlier in the day pending the ratification vote.
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
1,000+ Workers Go on Strike at Stellantis Parts Plant Over Factory Conditions, EV Investments
Workers are asking for things as simple as functioning HVAC and clean uniforms.
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
Kokomo Stellantis plant workers reach agreement, ending strike
UPDATE: Stellantis released a statement on Sunday night regarding a tentative agreement with UAW Local 1166. That statement is posted below: “Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract. As the tentative agreement still needs to […]
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
Welcoming Week recognizes Indiana’s growing immigrant population
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcoming Week is in full swing. It’s another chance to recognize the ever-growing immigrant population in Indiana and around the country. Advocates say, as we do that, it’s important to recognize our history as immigrants to this land. There are several events slated for...
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
Kokomo police: Man didn’t pay for carts loaded with beer, toilet paper, more
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities said Tuesday they were hoping to learn the identity of a man who left a grocery and didn’t pay, based on surveillance photos, for beer, toilet paper, an appliance and other goods loaded into carts during the weekend. The Kokomo Police Department on...
Developer withdraws petition for rezoning
A developer who sought to rezone more than 180 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 in Westfield has withdrawn his application with the city. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties had approached the city earlier this year seeking to rezone 183.5 acres of land on the north side of Ind. 38 between Anthony Road and Hinkle Road from agriculture/single-family rural district to the Northpoint II PUD District. Chris Wilkes, who oversees development for Holladay Properties, went before Westfield City Council members Aug. 22 regarding the request and said a global company was looking to locate its business on the land.
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
