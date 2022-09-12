Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Reactions to Deal Between U.S. Railroads and Unions
(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. Shares of Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp were up about 3% before the bell.
US News and World Report
Biden Nominates US Attorney for Florida Mar-A-Lago District
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department's investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
MSNBC
Let's hope this ruling against 'Cowboys for Trump' founder has a ripple effect
For those of us who are tired of waiting for prosecutors to hold accountable Republican-elected officials who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a New Mexico judge last week provided a road map for how we, the people, might just be able to ban them — maybe even former President Donald Trump — from ever running for office again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
US News and World Report
Trump Ally's Trial to Test Century-Old U.S. Law on What Makes Someone a 'Foreign Agent'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say...
U.S. envoy says no plans to meet Russians at United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The United States has no plans "at this time" to meet with Russian diplomats next week during the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.
Xi, Putin look to challenge world order at regional summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping looked to rally Asian leaders behind a new "international order" as they met Friday for a summit aimed at challenging Western influence. Putin and Xi both also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who told the assembled leaders that efforts were being made "to finalise the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy as soon as possible".
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Despite U.S. Inflation's Bite, Democratic Voters Are Energized for Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
US News and World Report
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Exclusive-As War Began, Putin Rejected a Ukraine Peace Deal Recommended by His Aide: Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as COVID Precaution -Source
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since...
Americans think the government is too old — and wide margins support term limits, age caps, and cognitive tests, an Insider/Morning Consult poll finds
Broad support among older voters for reducing the age of government in new Insider/Morning Consult poll.
US News and World Report
Candidate Spent $900k on Signatures to Get on Oregon Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
New change at the Pentagon waters down focus on Taiwan, critics say
“Anything that dilutes America’s focus on helping Taiwan to defend itself is a really bad idea,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Longer-Range U.S. Missiles for Kyiv Would Cross Red Line
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict". In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
US News and World Report
Judge Rules for Trump, Blocks Review of Seized Classified Records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a...
Comments / 1