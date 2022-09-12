ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Reactions to Deal Between U.S. Railroads and Unions

(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. Shares of Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp were up about 3% before the bell.
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Biden Nominates US Attorney for Florida Mar-A-Lago District

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department's investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
CHINA
MSNBC

Let's hope this ruling against 'Cowboys for Trump' founder has a ripple effect

For those of us who are tired of waiting for prosecutors to hold accountable Republican-elected officials who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a New Mexico judge last week provided a road map for how we, the people, might just be able to ban them — maybe even former President Donald Trump — from ever running for office again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
POLITICS
AFP

Xi, Putin look to challenge world order at regional summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping looked to rally Asian leaders behind a new "international order" as they met Friday for a summit aimed at challenging Western influence. Putin and Xi both also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who told the assembled leaders that efforts were being made "to finalise the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy as soon as possible".
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Despite U.S. Inflation's Bite, Democratic Voters Are Energized for Midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections. Republicans remain favored to win control...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine

The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

China's Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as COVID Precaution -Source

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's COVID-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday. Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Candidate Spent $900k on Signatures to Get on Oregon Ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Russia Says Longer-Range U.S. Missiles for Kyiv Would Cross Red Line

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict". In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Judge Rules for Trump, Blocks Review of Seized Classified Records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

