Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Arrested For Road Rage Incident Near Raymond
A Lincoln man is accused of firing a pepper ball gun at a pickup during a road rage incident near Raymond late Wednesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a van driver was tailgating the pickup on Highway 79 near West Branched Oak Road around 11:30 a.m. “The van...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Update: Cass County Man in Custody on Assault and Other Charges
(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue released more information on the arrest of a Cass County man in connection with an assault in Atlantic. According to the press release, at about 2:29 a.m. on September 5, Cass County Communications notified the Atlantic Police Department of an assault in the 800 block of Walnut Street in Atlantic. During the investigation, Officer’s contacted the victim, reporting they had been assaulted and struck multiple times with an object. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, a male, identified as 53-year-old Edward Davenport of Atlantic, knocked on the door. After the door opened, Davenport entered the home and began assaulting the victim, whose name was not released.
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
WOWT
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police investigating rash of vandalism incidents
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a rash of vandalism incidents that have occurred in the past month, where a person or persons are firing a projectile from either a sling shot or BB gun to damage windows. The damage has been done...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
Comments / 0