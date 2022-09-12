ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Cape Fear Foodie: El Mariscal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – If you have stuck around and read Cape Fear Foodie for a while, first, I want to thank you for your continued support and your ability to stomach my writing (no pun intended). Secondly, you probably understand that my taste in food swings wildly from day to day. A friend of mine recently asked if my varied food taste was something that was instilled in me as a child, or something that I developed through the years.
Local guitarist Keith Brooks receives ISSA Band of the Year award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Southeastern North Carolina-based musicians Keith Brooks and The Hillside Ryders were recently awarded a US Band of the Year Bronze award by the International Singer Songwriter Association. Keith Brooks also received a few smaller awards. Keith Brooks can regularly be found with his guitar performing...
The Culinary WWAY: Shagger Jacks of Oak Island

Shagger Jacks Chef/Owner Lawrence Green along with Chef Amanda Schall are joined by Christina Dees to show off their cooking talents. Today Christina helps Lawrence and Amanda create food masterpieces. Visit Shagger Jacks of Oak Island today to taste amazing food prepared by the hands of these talented chefs.
Gondolfo’s Pizza To Open Next Month In Leland

It all started with two childhood friends. John Thompson and Paul Lore grew up two houses down from each other in New York. The two even started school together and were in the same kindergarten class. That friendship has lasted for 45 years and now, the friends and business partners...
Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest

Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
Oak Island bystanders use recently-installed rescue tubes to save fatigued swimmer

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Less than a month after dozens of water safety stations were installed along Oak Island, one has already been used to rescue a swimmer. Just before 2:00 pm this afternoon, the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue and Police Department responded to the 700 block of W Beach Drive to a report of a beachgoer who had become fatigued and pushed by the wind out into deeper water while boogie boarding.
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
Wilmington awards construction contract for NCino Sports Complex

Wilmington City Council last week awarded the nCino Sports Complex construction contract to T. A. Loving. The $12.5 million project is to revitalize a former landfill into the Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park, a sports complex at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Rd.. In 2019, Wilmington Hammerheads FC donated 64 acres...
$210,000 3bd 2ba 1,344 sq ft. Whiteville NC

8018 Red Hill Rd – 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1344+/- sq ft, approx 1.07 acres… interior offers: kitchen, formal dining room, living room w/ fireplace, laundry/utility room… exterior features: large barn/workshop/storage building w/ overhangs for equipment… upgrades include: metal roof, vinyl windows, tankless water heater….. NOTES: square footage and acreage measurements are approximate based on county records… this property shares an unpaved driveway with neighboring house.
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to...
Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
