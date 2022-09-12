Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO