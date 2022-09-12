ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Don’s Jewelry Is Iowa’s Exclusive Dealer Of Rare & Forever Diamonds

Something sparkly and new can be found at Don's Jewelry in Clinton. Tonight (Thursday, September 15th), Don's Jewelry is unveiling its new line of diamonds, Rare & Forever Natural Diamonds. Not only can you find these incredible diamonds at Don's Jewelry, but you can only find Rare & Forever diamonds being sold in Iowa at Don's Jewelry in Clinton.
PAW Patrol Live! Coming To The Quad Cities For Two PAWsome Shows

Parents of the Quad Cities, we have the perfect Christmas present to get your kids. If you littles are big fans of PAW Patrol (which we know every kid is) then we have a great announcement for you! PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Quad Cities this spring for two shows and tickets go on sale very soon.
Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall

September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
Go Back To Being A Kid Living Your Best Life At Rock Island’s Adult Field Day

Remember the good old days when 'field days' were a thing in school and basically meant you would be free from a desk all day? You can relive that sensation in Rock Island. Rock Island Parks & Recreation will be hosting their first Adult Field Day on September 24th. It will be in Douglas Park in Rock Island and the games that it will feature aren't quite what we were playing in grade school. There are a bunch of games that the Adult Field Day will have but a few include:
Someone Tricked Fran McCaffery and Bob Stoops To Film Anti-Brian Ferentz Videos

It's no secret that Iowa fans are not happy with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' performance so far in this 2022 season. After a solid year last year, Iowa fans were excited for the Hawks to take the field again, but this year has only brought shockingly poor offensive performance. Iowa currently sits at 127 of the 131 FBS teams when it comes to passing offense (100.5 yards per game). They're ranked 131st in scoring offense, and starting quarterback Spencer Petras is sitting at 120 of 122 quarterbacks in passing efficiency.
New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge

There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
Do You Get The Chance To Give Your Opinion About Davenport?

If you've recently received a letter in the mail and are unsure if it's spam or not, let us help you out. Recently, the City of Davenport began its biennial Community Survey to find out what residents in Davenport genuinely think of the city. So, if you live in Davenport and get a survey in the mail, it's not spam and the City of Davenport would love if you filled it out and mailed it back.
