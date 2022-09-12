Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO