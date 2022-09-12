Read full article on original website
Sips & Bites: News from the Phoenix restaurant community. Quick sips & bites of news about what’s going on around the Phoenix restaurant community, breweries and wineries. 10 days (Sept. 16th -25th) filled with special multi-course menus at over 100 Arizona restaurants. The Arizona Restaurant Association’s twice annual celebration has meals at three price points $33, $44 & $55. I’m visiting restaurants I’ve never been to and can’t wait, see the full list of restaurants and menus at the ARW website, reservations highly suggested.
Quick sips & bites of news about what’s going on around the Phoenix restaurant community, breweries and wineries. 10 days (Sept. 16th -25th) filled with special multi-course menus at over 100 Arizona restaurants. The Arizona Restaurant Association’s twice annual celebration has meals at three price points $33, $44 & $55. I’m visiting restaurants I’ve never been to and can’t wait, see the full list of restaurants and menus at the ARW website, reservations highly suggested.
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in Arizona
The highly anticipated opening of a new high-end culinary market in Arizona is sure to excite local food lovers. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, Gastrome Market opened its doors in Scottsdale to customers looking for a unique high-end culinary shopping experience.
A new gourmet grocery store opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Gastromé Market, a gourmet grocery featuring wines, cheeses and handcrafted items from local purveyors, opened its doors Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 5,000-square-foot store is located at 7704 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140, in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch, and features a wide variety of high-end offerings for food-and-wine lovers. A restaurant area led by Chef Christopher Brugman will open in October, Gastromé Market posted on Instagram.
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers
Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art
The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
German food, beer on tap at WCKD Oktoberfest
There’s no need to travel to Bavaria for traditional German food and beer this month for Oktoberfest: WCKD Brewery is hosting its second annual shindig in Ahwatukee Foothills, starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and featuring a lager release and German-inspired menu. “We’re going to have another big party...
The Merchantile Phoenix Set to Open This Fall
The Valley’s beloved The Merchantile will open its second location, this time in Phoenix, this fall—just in time for the holiday season. The Merchantile is an artisan market that grants small business owners a space and voice to share their work with our ever-growing community. The new location is the second brick-and-mortar outpost, following the Tempe Marketplace location, which brought over 300 shoppers to each of its 10 market series events.
Boulders Resort will unveil $4M golf course renovation
The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, consistently named one of the “Best Golf Resorts in the Southwest” by Golf Digest Magazine and heralded as one of the finest golf courses worldwide, will debut new renovations October 2022. The extensive bunker renovation project and golf course refinement project was...
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2023 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of “The People’s Open,” scheduled to be played Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Daily general admission ticket prices will remain the same as 2022. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday...
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
3 Fall Destinations In The Phoenix Area You Have To Visit This Season
Fall is right around the corner! You know what that means... fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking are all on the agenda. Here are three things to do in the Phoenix area this fall:. Tolmachoff Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Days. Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale is a six-acre corn...
Dirty Dough Coming Soon to Desert Ridge Marketplace
The Tempe-born cookie chain will open a Phoenix location in late 2022.
LA Crab Shack Coming to Peoria in Early 2023
Fresh Gulf Coast seafood and Happy Hour drinks are coming to the West Valley.
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
Single show tickets go on sale for ASU Gammage’s 2022-23 Broadway season
PHOENIX — Single show tickets for most of ASU Gammage’s 2022-23 Broadway season productions went on sale Monday. Prices for the individual shows begin at $20 and can be purchased online. Tickets are available to six of the eight productions, the Tempe performing arts center said. Tickets for...
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
