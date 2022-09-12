ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew

The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
FONTANA, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police log: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4

• At 6:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic man in a plaid shirt and blue jean, carrying a gas can began talking to the reporting party’s children, asking them if they wanted a dog harness.
BANNING, CA
z1077fm.com

Landers Arrests for Suspected Meth Possession, Concealed Firearm

A vehicle check in Landers resulted in a concealed loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine possession, according to the Morongo Basin Station’s report. On Friday September 9 – Sheriff Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 1800 block of Acoma Trail. The driver Roy Vanagas was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and suspected methamphetamine. A passenger – Darryl Solet – was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Darryl Solet was cited and released, and the driver Roy Vanagas was arrested and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on 50,000 bail.
LANDERS, CA
CBS LA

2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation

The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students

A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
verticalmag.com

Rescue 9: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit’s new H145

Estimated reading time 17 minutes, 49 seconds. Since the early 2000s, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit (RCSDAU) has operated as many as five Airbus AS350/H125 AStar helicopters. The current fleet consists of one B2, two B3 and two B3E models, each configured with a compliment of mission equipment and external rescue hoists.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

