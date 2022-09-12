Read full article on original website
Man accused of illegally carrying high-capacity rifle in public posts bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Fontana P.D. makes major drug bust while being filmed by "Cops" camera crew
The Fontana Police Department made a major drug bust on Sept. 13, and sometime in the future, footage of the incident could be on a TV show. At about 9:13 p.m., Fontana officers conducted a traffic stop at Foothill Boulevard and East Avenue on a semi-truck for vehicle code violations, all while a film crew from the show "Cops" was at the scene.
Banning police log: Aug. 30 - Sept. 4
• At 6:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, an area check was requested on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic man in a plaid shirt and blue jean, carrying a gas can began talking to the reporting party’s children, asking them if they wanted a dog harness.
Landers Arrests for Suspected Meth Possession, Concealed Firearm
A vehicle check in Landers resulted in a concealed loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine possession, according to the Morongo Basin Station’s report. On Friday September 9 – Sheriff Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 1800 block of Acoma Trail. The driver Roy Vanagas was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and suspected methamphetamine. A passenger – Darryl Solet – was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Darryl Solet was cited and released, and the driver Roy Vanagas was arrested and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on 50,000 bail.
Student at Fontana school loses consciousness but is resuscitated by School Police officers
A student who suffered a health emergency was saved by Fontana School Police Department officers, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District. On the morning of Sept. 14, the officers and Fontana High School staff members responded to an unconscious and unresponsive student in a classroom.
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion robbery
Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in which a Riverside woman was held at gunpoint, and are suspected in other crimes in neighboring counties.Deontae Coleman, 34, of Riverside County, was arrested on Sept. 6, while 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley was taken into custody two days later. They were both booked on home invasion robbery and weapons violations and are being held on $1 million bail, Riverside police said.Police say the two men are suspects in a May 17 home invasion robbery that took place in the 1500 block of Kyle Court, in...
Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks
A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
Suspect Armed with Assault Rifle at Twentynine Palms Burger King Leads to Officer Involved Shooting
An armed suspect led a County Sheriff’s Deputy on a foot chase Monday (September 13) evening, before the incident escalated into an officer involved shooting with no injuries. Sheriff’s report that a Deputy from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
Man is arrested after he allegedly broke into Rancho Cucamonga home and stabbed victims
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home in Rancho Cucamonga and stabbed people who were inside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, the Sheriff's Department said. On Sept. 13 at...
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
O.C. Man Who Pointed Laser at Sheriff's Department Helicopter Gets 5yrs
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter pilot.
Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation
The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Riverside County teacher arrested for being drunk in class: Sheriff’s Department
A 44-year-old teacher in Thermal was arrested Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department found him to be under the influence of alcohol while instructing students, officials said. Brian Nichols, who lives in Palm Springs, was arrested shortly after 10:15 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated...
Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students
A teacher at a school in Thermal was arrested Monday morning after being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while instructing children. Deputies were called to the school, located on the 86100 block of 66th Avenue, for reports of an intoxicated teacher on campus. "School officials contacted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after The post Local teacher accused of being intoxicated while instructing students appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
Rescue 9: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit’s new H145
Estimated reading time 17 minutes, 49 seconds. Since the early 2000s, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit (RCSDAU) has operated as many as five Airbus AS350/H125 AStar helicopters. The current fleet consists of one B2, two B3 and two B3E models, each configured with a compliment of mission equipment and external rescue hoists.
