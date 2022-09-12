ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Man finds 35,000th diamond at Arkansas park, his 50th this year

A man in Arkansas reached two major milestones when he found a diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park earlier this month. Scott Kreykes, of Dierks, Arkansas, found his 50th diamond of 2022, which also happened to be the 35,000th diamond to be registered at the state park, according to a press release from Arkansas State Parks.
DIERKS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sunset, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy