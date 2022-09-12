ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin for sombre vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral

The Queen’s children stood in solemn reflection as they guarded her coffin for a short vigil while some of the first members of the public filed past.The King, head bowed, returned to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with his sister the Princess Royal and brothers the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex a few hours after attending a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen’s coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at...
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
TODAY.com

Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall

Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Daily Mail

Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
People

Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch

All eight of the Queen's grandchildren gathered to honor their matriarch in a moving service All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday. Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96. In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members....
