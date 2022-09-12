Read full article on original website
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years
Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II has remained strong through the years, despite his decision to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Despite reports that Harry “blindsided” his grandmother, the prince turned that down during a March 2021...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Queen’s children surround her coffin for sombre vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral
The Queen’s children stood in solemn reflection as they guarded her coffin for a short vigil while some of the first members of the public filed past.The King, head bowed, returned to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with his sister the Princess Royal and brothers the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex a few hours after attending a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen’s coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at...
Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?
Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
The changes King Charles III has in mind for the royal family
King Charles III may have extended a public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but that doesn’t mean the new monarch will let the couple get away with whatever they want. In his first speech as King on Friday, he addressed the Commonwealth and indeed...
Here's what King Charles III's 'slimmed down' monarchy could look like
King Charles III is reportedly trying to "slim down" the monarchy to a team of just seven. If the reports are true, the key members include his wife, Camilla, and Prince William and Kate. He could follow Sweden's King, who stripped almost all his grandchildren of HRH titles.
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Queen’s four children join solemn march behind mother’s coffin in Edinburgh
The Queen’s four children have joined a royal procession behind her coffin as it’s taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward all joined the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where the late monarch will lie in state for 24 hours.
Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty's coffin as her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward look on in Edinburgh
The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty's coffin in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings watched on. The sombre moment was part of the service in the heart of the Scottish capital this afternoon. Made from gold, silver and precious gems,...
Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead
Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
Prince Andrew is inheriting 2 of the Queen's 3 remaining corgis, BBC report says
Queen Elizabeth II owned three corgis at the time of her death in Balmoral last week, the BBC said. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will adopt two of them, the BBC reported. Muick and Sandy will live with the couple in their estate in Windsor, the...
Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch
All eight of the Queen's grandchildren gathered to honor their matriarch in a moving service All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday. Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96. In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members....
