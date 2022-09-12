ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

What the Ethereum Merge Means for Ordinary Users—And What It Doesn’t

Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof of stake—dubbed "the merge"—is finally happening. A lot is going to change. But a lot is also going to stay the same. The Ethereum merge is here. The long-awaited upgrade to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to take place tonight, based on current estimates.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Successfully Executes Highly-Anticipated Merge Event, Ushering in Proof-of-Stake Era

Ethereum transitioned to proof of stake shortly after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” early Thursday. At long last, the Ethereum merge has arrived. At 2:45 am EST, the Ethereum network successfully began its transition—with no hiccups—from proof of work to proof of stake, a historic feat anticipated by the crypto community for over five years.
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

How the Ethereum Merge Ends the Environmental Debate About NFTs

Ethereum is set to transition to proof of stake, which means the biggest network for NFTs will become environmentally friendly. NFTs have been widely criticized for their environmental impact, given the energy requirements of top NFT network Ethereum. Ethereum’s upcoming merge is expected to cut the network’s energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
decrypt.co

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Wants to Sell its $23M Stablecoin Holdings

The sale of Celsius' stablecoin holdings will pay for the crypto lender’s daily operations, but won’t be used to pay back creditors. In the latest chapter of Celsius’ ongoing liquidity crisis, which first became public when the lender froze customer withdrawals in June, the bankrupt crypto lender has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
decrypt.co

Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Soars as Merge Nears and Miners Roam

As Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake blockchain, mining activity on the ETH alternative Ethereum Classic has reached an all-time high. As Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade nears, miners appear to be switching their rigs over to Ethereum Classic. Ethereum is set to end mining on its network tonight following the merge,...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge

The Twitter community reacts to Ethereum's much-anticipated merge—the network's transition to a more energy-efficient, proof-of-stake model. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof of work to proof of stake is finally upon us. The event, also known as the merge, occurred at 2:45 am EST on September 15, opening a brand new chapter in the history of the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'

Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Maker Raises Staked Ethereum Limit to Reduce Reliance on USDC

The crypto lender looks to build its vault collateral while moving away from centralized stablecoins. Maker, the DeFi protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, announced that it has doubled its debt ceiling on its staked Ethereum (stETH) vault. The world’s largest decentralized-finance app, Maker is working to reduce its reliance on...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
Person
Donald Trump
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Is a ‘Tumor,’ Says ‘Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb

Crypto fan-turned-hater Nassim Nicholas Taleb wants you to know that Bitcoin is a “tumor.”. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, the author of The Black Swan argued that anyone under 40—Millennials and GenZ—don’t understand how the economy works because of the Federal interest rate environment in which they’ve grown up.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Big Firms Dominate Post-Merge Ethereum Validation

The shift to proof-of-stake has analysts exploring its impact on the blockchain’s much-touted decentralization. Many of the benefits promised by the Ethereum merge have come to pass, including a greater-than-99% reduction in energy use and its carbon footprint. But analysts who had raised the alarm over increased centralization before the transition remain concerned that relatively few entities dominate the proof-of-stake mechanism now underlying the blockchain.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Energy Usage, Carbon Footprint Down 99.99% After Merge: Report

The merge has slashed Ethereum’s energy needs even more than expected, according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. Ethereum’s merge, which transitioned to an eco-friendly consensus model, was successfully completed overnight. A report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute says that the network has cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Exchange#Ftx Exchange#The Federal Reserve
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Tumbles 9% On The Day Amid Inflation Fears

The price of Bitcoin has dropped by around 9% in the past 24 hours, once again wiping out most of its recent gains. Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is down by 9% on Wednesday, wiping out most of its recent gains. Following the official announcement...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Treasury Blacklists Bitcoin Addresses Linked to Iranian Ransomware Group

Alleged hackers tied to the Iranian military have been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which blacklisted their BTC addresses. The U.S. Treasury today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities for alleged ransomware attacks. The suspects, who are allegedly connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had their Bitcoin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
decrypt.co

Ethereum Price Struggles to Flip Bullish Following the Merge

While Ethereum’s merge was largely considered a success, the event so far failed to produce any meaningful bullish moves for the asset. Ethereum (ETH) continues its sideways trading pattern observed on Wednesday in the run-up to the network’s switch to proof-of-stake (PoS), changing hands at $1,591 at the time of this writing, or down 0.90% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
decrypt.co

Coinbase Now Lets Users Check Which Politicians Are Crypto-Friendly

With midterm elections just around the corner, Coinbase is rolling out an in-app tool to help users see which candidate is pro-crypto. Coinbase users will be able to see which U.S. politicians are “crypto-friendly” with a new in-app tool, CEO Brian Armstrong announced yesterday on Twitter, as crypto companies ramp up their lobbying efforts ahead of the midterms in November.
ELECTIONS
decrypt.co

White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development

The White House’s recommendations are built on six months of wide-ranging research across the digital asset sector. The White House has today released a “First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets” outlining the conclusions and recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the crypto industry.
POTUS
decrypt.co

Treasury Sanctions Pro-Russia Groups Raising Funds With Crypto

The list of blacklisted addresses includes those said to belong to a Russian Neo-Nazi group. In response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department today announced the addition of 22 individuals and two entities tied to the Russian government to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy