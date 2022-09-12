Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
What the Ethereum Merge Means for Ordinary Users—And What It Doesn’t
Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof of stake—dubbed "the merge"—is finally happening. A lot is going to change. But a lot is also going to stay the same. The Ethereum merge is here. The long-awaited upgrade to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to take place tonight, based on current estimates.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Successfully Executes Highly-Anticipated Merge Event, Ushering in Proof-of-Stake Era
Ethereum transitioned to proof of stake shortly after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” early Thursday. At long last, the Ethereum merge has arrived. At 2:45 am EST, the Ethereum network successfully began its transition—with no hiccups—from proof of work to proof of stake, a historic feat anticipated by the crypto community for over five years.
decrypt.co
How the Ethereum Merge Ends the Environmental Debate About NFTs
Ethereum is set to transition to proof of stake, which means the biggest network for NFTs will become environmentally friendly. NFTs have been widely criticized for their environmental impact, given the energy requirements of top NFT network Ethereum. Ethereum’s upcoming merge is expected to cut the network’s energy use by...
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Wants to Sell its $23M Stablecoin Holdings
The sale of Celsius' stablecoin holdings will pay for the crypto lender’s daily operations, but won’t be used to pay back creditors. In the latest chapter of Celsius’ ongoing liquidity crisis, which first became public when the lender froze customer withdrawals in June, the bankrupt crypto lender has asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Soars as Merge Nears and Miners Roam
As Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake blockchain, mining activity on the ETH alternative Ethereum Classic has reached an all-time high. As Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade nears, miners appear to be switching their rigs over to Ethereum Classic. Ethereum is set to end mining on its network tonight following the merge,...
decrypt.co
'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge
The Twitter community reacts to Ethereum's much-anticipated merge—the network's transition to a more energy-efficient, proof-of-stake model. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof of work to proof of stake is finally upon us. The event, also known as the merge, occurred at 2:45 am EST on September 15, opening a brand new chapter in the history of the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'
Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
decrypt.co
Maker Raises Staked Ethereum Limit to Reduce Reliance on USDC
The crypto lender looks to build its vault collateral while moving away from centralized stablecoins. Maker, the DeFi protocol behind the DAI stablecoin, announced that it has doubled its debt ceiling on its staked Ethereum (stETH) vault. The world’s largest decentralized-finance app, Maker is working to reduce its reliance on...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Is a ‘Tumor,’ Says ‘Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb
Crypto fan-turned-hater Nassim Nicholas Taleb wants you to know that Bitcoin is a “tumor.”. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, the author of The Black Swan argued that anyone under 40—Millennials and GenZ—don’t understand how the economy works because of the Federal interest rate environment in which they’ve grown up.
decrypt.co
Senator Toomey Challenges Gensler’s View That Nearly 'All Crypto Tokens Are Securities'
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler today faced a fierce grilling over the regulatory body’s role in defining rules for crypto, including the chairman's view that nearly all cryptocurrencies currently trading today are likely unregistered securities. During a Thursday oversight hearing of the agency by the Senate Banking Committee, Republican Senator...
decrypt.co
Big Firms Dominate Post-Merge Ethereum Validation
The shift to proof-of-stake has analysts exploring its impact on the blockchain’s much-touted decentralization. Many of the benefits promised by the Ethereum merge have come to pass, including a greater-than-99% reduction in energy use and its carbon footprint. But analysts who had raised the alarm over increased centralization before the transition remain concerned that relatively few entities dominate the proof-of-stake mechanism now underlying the blockchain.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Energy Usage, Carbon Footprint Down 99.99% After Merge: Report
The merge has slashed Ethereum’s energy needs even more than expected, according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. Ethereum’s merge, which transitioned to an eco-friendly consensus model, was successfully completed overnight. A report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute says that the network has cut...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Tumbles 9% On The Day Amid Inflation Fears
The price of Bitcoin has dropped by around 9% in the past 24 hours, once again wiping out most of its recent gains. Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is down by 9% on Wednesday, wiping out most of its recent gains. Following the official announcement...
decrypt.co
Treasury Blacklists Bitcoin Addresses Linked to Iranian Ransomware Group
Alleged hackers tied to the Iranian military have been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which blacklisted their BTC addresses. The U.S. Treasury today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities for alleged ransomware attacks. The suspects, who are allegedly connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had their Bitcoin...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Price Struggles to Flip Bullish Following the Merge
While Ethereum’s merge was largely considered a success, the event so far failed to produce any meaningful bullish moves for the asset. Ethereum (ETH) continues its sideways trading pattern observed on Wednesday in the run-up to the network’s switch to proof-of-stake (PoS), changing hands at $1,591 at the time of this writing, or down 0.90% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Now Lets Users Check Which Politicians Are Crypto-Friendly
With midterm elections just around the corner, Coinbase is rolling out an in-app tool to help users see which candidate is pro-crypto. Coinbase users will be able to see which U.S. politicians are “crypto-friendly” with a new in-app tool, CEO Brian Armstrong announced yesterday on Twitter, as crypto companies ramp up their lobbying efforts ahead of the midterms in November.
decrypt.co
White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development
The White House’s recommendations are built on six months of wide-ranging research across the digital asset sector. The White House has today released a “First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets” outlining the conclusions and recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the crypto industry.
decrypt.co
Treasury Sanctions Pro-Russia Groups Raising Funds With Crypto
The list of blacklisted addresses includes those said to belong to a Russian Neo-Nazi group. In response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department today announced the addition of 22 individuals and two entities tied to the Russian government to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list.
decrypt.co
'Proof of Merge' NFTs Will Transform in Your Wallet as the Ethereum Merge Happens
Michael Blau and Mason Hall of a16z whipped up the dynamic NFT and its smart contract in just a few days. Were you into crypto before the Ethereum merge? Now, you can prove it with a “Proof of Merge” NFT. A pair of creative thinkers at Web3 firm...
