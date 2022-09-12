ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

WISH-TV

Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
shelbycountypost.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana Broadband Office designate Shelby County as a Broadband Ready Community

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Shelby County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry...
WDTN

Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor

WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launches new life insurance program

For more information visit the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) website: https://www.va.gov/life-insurance/. As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving of her time, talent and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership and her favorite quote is Leadership is service not position by Tim Fargo.
WHAS11

Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
WISH-TV

Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
shelbycountypost.com

Road resurfacing through Waldron this week

A repaving of roadway in the Waldron area may offer some inconvenience this week while the work is being done. Shelby County Commissioner Don Parker says various delays, including acquiring asphalt, has held up the project. Parker says they know with school in session it comes at a more inconvenient...
nomadlawyer.org

Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
wbiw.com

Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat

INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
shelbycountypost.com

DWD takes steps to protect unemployment insurance claimants' personal information

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has become aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some unemployment applicants' login email addresses and security questions in the agency's Uplink system. DWD immediately took steps to secure the system. Investigators within the agency continue to research the incident, which impacted...
shelbycountypost.com

Our Louisiana Girl wins Leader of the Class Sale Futurity at Horseshoe Indianapolis

Trainer Randy Smith had a dilemma heading into the 10th running of the $188,080 Leader of the Class Sale Futurity Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Six horses from his barn made the final and after assigning jockeys to horses from the local colony, he still came up short on two horses. So, a phone call to two of the sport’s top jockeys right now was made.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

