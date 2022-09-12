Read full article on original website
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana Broadband Office designate Shelby County as a Broadband Ready Community
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Shelby County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry...
Inconvenient construction: Construction in downtown Noblesville is affecting NHS students
Maybe you’ve witnessed this scene before: brake lights flash at you menacingly, and you know that school bells will only emphasize your absence. You lay your head on the steering wheel, too tired to be frustrated. What a great way to start the morning. Construction in downtown Noblesville: while...
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launches new life insurance program
For more information visit the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) website: https://www.va.gov/life-insurance/. As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving of her time, talent and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership and her favorite quote is Leadership is service not position by Tim Fargo.
Diamond Pet Foods construction underway on $259M state-of-the-art production center in Rushville
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create...
Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
Officer Carey back home again in Carmel
One of Carmel’s most beloved sidewalk statues, featuring Officer Carey, is back in place on Main Street at the Monon Greenway after months of being repaired and repainted.
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
Road resurfacing through Waldron this week
A repaving of roadway in the Waldron area may offer some inconvenience this week while the work is being done. Shelby County Commissioner Don Parker says various delays, including acquiring asphalt, has held up the project. Parker says they know with school in session it comes at a more inconvenient...
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I […]
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
Constitution celebration at Blue River Memorial Park on Saturday
A celebration of the Constitution is set for Saturday in Shelbyville. More in this conversation from GIANT fm Morning Show.
Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat
INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
DWD takes steps to protect unemployment insurance claimants' personal information
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has become aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some unemployment applicants' login email addresses and security questions in the agency's Uplink system. DWD immediately took steps to secure the system. Investigators within the agency continue to research the incident, which impacted...
Indiana districts announce big pay raises for substitutes amid shortage
Support independent journalism today. You rely on WFYI to stay informed, and we depend on you to make our work possible. Donate to power our nonprofit reporting today. Give now.
Our Louisiana Girl wins Leader of the Class Sale Futurity at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Trainer Randy Smith had a dilemma heading into the 10th running of the $188,080 Leader of the Class Sale Futurity Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Six horses from his barn made the final and after assigning jockeys to horses from the local colony, he still came up short on two horses. So, a phone call to two of the sport’s top jockeys right now was made.
Multiple people detained after ‘critical incident’ on east side; ISP investigating possible meth lab
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to avoid an east side intersection after a standoff situation where shots were fired. As of 7 a.m., IMPD said four people were removed from a building in the area of Massachusetts Avenue/Arlington Avenue/34th Street on the east side.
Teen suffers broken neck after 2 boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central
A mother is questioning why and how her daughter ended up with serious injuries after she was beaten by two male students inside a bathroom at Warren Central High School.
