Editor’s note: Kai Lenny recently made a very good book, called “Big Wave Surfer: The Greatest Rides of Our Lives”, which features breathtaking photos and dramatic stories from 30 big-wave surfers around the world. We’ve excerpted Albee Layer’s true tale of ditching the Eddie below. If your interest is piqued, you can grab the book right here. Also, if you happen to be a fan of big-wave surfing, we just launched Twenty Foot Plus — a new series, chronicling the world’s best big-wave surfers in the heaviest waves on Earth. In between giant swells, we’ll bring you closer to this crew with features like this, and on the very best days, we’ll broadcast the action live, from multiple angles, in ways guaranteed to take it all next level.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO