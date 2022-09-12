Read full article on original website
The Day the Eddie Went and Albee Layer Stayed Home
Editor’s note: Kai Lenny recently made a very good book, called “Big Wave Surfer: The Greatest Rides of Our Lives”, which features breathtaking photos and dramatic stories from 30 big-wave surfers around the world. We’ve excerpted Albee Layer’s true tale of ditching the Eddie below. If your interest is piqued, you can grab the book right here. Also, if you happen to be a fan of big-wave surfing, we just launched Twenty Foot Plus — a new series, chronicling the world’s best big-wave surfers in the heaviest waves on Earth. In between giant swells, we’ll bring you closer to this crew with features like this, and on the very best days, we’ll broadcast the action live, from multiple angles, in ways guaranteed to take it all next level.
"Island X" -- Scoring in the Bering Sea
As we teased in last month’s feature, The Uncompromising Integrity of Peter Devries, a barren little dot in the Bering Sea provided just the adventure that intrepid filmmaker/writer/artist Ben Weiland was looking for to satisfy his curiosity, tell a story that’s never been told before, explore fresh themes, and push his filmmaking to a whole new level.
Roark Boatman Boardshort Review
The last two boardshorts we reviewed, the Florence Marine X Weld and the Outerknown Apex 2.0, are performance-based and incorporate elements like welding and bonding. The Boatman trunks from Roark, however, are built for durability — namely resisting the wear-and-tear that comes with intensive surf travel. I put the Boatman trunks through a solid thrashing during a recent ten-day boat trip through the Mentawais. I wore them all day, every day, for every surf. Here’s what I uncovered from my coverage:
‘Unprecedented’ super typhoon approaches Japan, officials urge evacuation
The U.S. Navy has designated Nanmadol to be the most destructive tropical storm to hit Japan in decades.
