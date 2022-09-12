Read full article on original website
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Judge rules former LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights during 2018 traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has determined that a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer violated a teenager's rights during a viral traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former LMPD officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea's fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
Louisville police arrest man in fatal Beechmont shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood nd police have arrested a suspect. Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, according to a press release.
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
Federal trial delayed for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for a former LMPD detective federally charged in connection to the 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's home has been delayed until 2023. Brett Hankison was federally indicted on charges of deprivation of rights last month. The indictment against Brett Hankison accuses him of using...
Kelly Goodlett named in new civil lawsuit by Breonna Taylor's neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's neighbors are now suing another former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal charges in late August. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the new civil lawsuit against Kelly Goodlett on Tuesday, weeks after she pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.
LMPD arrests man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 7th St near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. When Second Division officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene and pronounced him dead...
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
Coroner ID's man shot, killed on South 3rd Street near I-264 overpass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a victim who was found shot and killed under an overpass in the Beechmont neighborhood. Gage Lankford, 31, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Lankford’s body was found on South Third Street by Fourth Division officers under the...
Authorities ID man, woman killed following double shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood have been identified. Alexis McCrary, 25, and Edward Smith, 26, both died from gunshot wounds. Metro Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of South 26th and Cedar Street around...
Man, woman dead from shootings in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman dead in the Russell neighborhood. Metro Police said they responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street and Cedar Street following reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police said...
1 dead following fatal crash in Park DuValle; driver facing charges, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash in the Park DuValle neighborhood. Metro Police said their officers responded to a crash at South 42nd Street and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to their preliminary investigation, a car with four people inside was traveling...
Identity revealed of man who died in shooting near Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found someone shot and killed on Friday. LMPD said they responded to the call just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police said when they arrived at the 4300 block of Newport Road near the Beuchel neighborhood they found...
'You are a public servant': LMPD celebrates graduation of 20 recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have welcomed new recruits to the force. Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the graduating recruiting class that police officers will be in the public eye. “You’re public facing. You are a public servant. You’re going to be scrutinized,” she said....
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
