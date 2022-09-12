ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Gas station carjacking ends in suspect shooting himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in critical condition after police officials say he stole a car at a gas station, abandoned the vehicle at a Kroger, then shot himself while attempting to flee from law enforcement officers. Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division officers were dispatched around...
Louisville police arrest man in fatal Beechmont shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood nd police have arrested a suspect. Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, according to a press release.
Man, woman dead from shootings in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman dead in the Russell neighborhood. Metro Police said they responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street and Cedar Street following reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police said...
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
Louisville local news

