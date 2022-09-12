Read full article on original website
Timothy Houle
3d ago
Only five million for breaking a law over seven million times ? sounds like a kickback
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
IRS Refunding $1.2 Billion in Fines — But You Must File Overdue Taxes Soon
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a million U.S. taxpayers had trouble filing their 2019 and 2020 tax returns on time. For starters, lots of taxpayers and professional tax preparers got sick. Offices closed, sometimes making it harder to gather the necessary documents. And you couldn’t get the IRS on the phone. It was a tough time, and paying your taxes wasn’t exactly everyone’s top priority.
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Wells Fargo to pay over $13 million penalty to resolve 401(k) review
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it would pay a penalty of $13.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S Department of Labor to resolve the federal agency's review of certain transactions related to the bank's 401(k) retirement plans.
Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes
Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
The City Where People Cannot Sell Their Houses
A recent analysis reveals that the number of listings per 10,000 homes remains particularly low in this Florida city.
See If You Qualify for Money from Capital One's $190 Million Cyberattack Settlement
Time is running out to file a claim in a $190 million settlement resolving a class action suit against Capital One stemming from a huge data breach in March 2019 that exposed more than 100 million customers' personal data. Plaintiffs in a complaint filed in US District Court for the...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Stimulus payment 2022: Direct $200 tax refund checks hitting bank accounts for millions now
Indiana taxpayers are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check, days before the checks were expected to be disbursed.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
I’m 65 and have $300,000 in student debt. I and other older debtors are going on strike
On Wednesday, the White House announced its long-awaited debt cancellation plan. Joe Biden will erase $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The federal student loan payment moratorium will also be extended until December 31. Sadly, this news does almost nothing for...
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
