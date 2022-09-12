Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Gatherers – “Gift Horse” (Feat. Geoff Rickly)
Gatherers hail from New Jersey, and they’ve recruited Jersey legend Geoff Rickly of Thursday to appear on the next single from ( mutilator. ), the album they’re announcing today. But Thursday are probably not the first band you’ll think of when you hear “Gift Horse,” at least not until Rickly shows up. Almost certainly, that band will be Deftones. When I say this song sounds like it could have been on White Pony, it’s not a neg — “Gift Horse” fucking rules. But then, I would say that.
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “Pepper” & Cover R.E.M. During Live From Home Performance
During the pandemic, Ben Gibbard held regular Live From Home livestreamed performances, something we talked with him about in our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with the Death Cab For Cutie leader. Last night, the band hosted a special livestream ahead of them heading out into...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Dating and Covering
Stereogum
Hardcore And Death Metal: Two Great Tastes That Taste Great Together
Here’s a fun exercise: Try to keep up with all the non-hardcore music that’s popular in the hardcore community at any given time. It’s always changing! And it’s always pretty weird! Right now, the list goes something like this: Oasis, Alice In Chains, Griselda, Three 6 Mafia. Sepultura and Slipknot seem to be perennial favorites. Type O Negative continue to get a lot of love. A couple of years ago, people were heavily namechecking the Stone Roses, but it seems like that’s died down. And then there’s old-school death metal. Right now, old-school death metal is king.
Stereogum
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
Stereogum
Crooks & Nannies – “control”
Madel Rafter and Sam Huntington, the Philadelphia duo known as Crooks & Nannies, have signed to Grand Jury and will soon open for Lucy Dacus on tour. Their first single for their new label is an emotionally charged indie-rock shapeshifter called “control,” a song that balances its grandly ambitious scope with a pleasing DIY scrappiness.
Exit Through The Out Door: the last days of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's In Through The Out Door failed to light the blue touch-paper, and their sign-off was more like a match burning out in an ashtray
Stereogum
Ripped To Shreds – “漢奸 (Race Traitor)”
Next month, the San Jose death metal band Ripped To Shreds will release their new album 劇變 (Jubian). Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded the album in his home studio, and we’ve already posted the first single “Reek Of Burning Freedom,” which goes insanely hard. The same is true of “漢奸 (Race Traitor),” the new track that the band just shared. It’s an ultra-fast ripper, but the speed never sounds out-of-control. It’s got hooks, too.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Not Needed Anymore”
Last month, Los Angeles oddball Louis Cole announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, with “I’m Tight,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. He’s also shared “Let It Happen” from the album, and today he’s back with another single, “Not Needed Anymore,” which features some deft acoustic guitar-playing, a high-pitched vocal performance from Cole, and is in and out in about 90 seconds. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Bonny Doon – “San Francisco”
The Detroit-bred band Bonny Doon has released two albums so far, their 2017 self-titled debut and 2018’s Longwave, but more recently they have been playing backup to Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, heading out with her on tour and contributing to her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud. Today, they’re back with a fresh single, “San Francisco,” their first track at their new Anti- Records home. The soft and plaintive song features backing vocals from Crutchfield, as well contributions from members of Woods.
Stereogum
Hear Charly Bliss Members’ Theme Music For New True Crime Podcast Good Cult
Good Cult is a new true-crime podcast from Kast Media. Over the course of six episodes, host River Donaghey is investigating Lifespring, a cult-like self-help seminar he grew up enmeshed in. According to promotional materials for the podcast, Lifespring was founded by John Hanley, a convicted felon and con artist turned self-styled New Age guru; his program attracted millions of committed participants, including Donaghey’s parents, but also led to dozens of lawsuits citing psychotic breaks and, in a few cases, deaths resulting from Hanley’s unorthodox methods.
Stereogum
Kathryn Mohr – “Stranger”
Two years ago, the San Jose-based multi-instrumentalist Kathyrn Mohr released her debut As If, a record of meditative and low-key indie that she recorded entirely on her own. Next month, Mohr will follow As If with her new seven-song EP Holly. With this new record, Mohr didn’t record it alone. Instead, Madeline Johnston, the musician who records similarly zoned-out music under the name Midwife, produced the EP.
Dating and Bumfiddling
Stereogum
Hand Habits – “Greatest Weapon” & “Under The Water”
Meg Duffy is sharing two new Hand Habits tracks today, “Greatest Weapon” and “Under The Water,” their first material since last year’s full-length Fun House. The two tracks are being released through Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label as part of their singles series. “Greatest Weapon” features backing vocals from that band’s Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath, and “Under The Water” is a full-on collaboration with Meath that finds her taking lead on vocals.
Stereogum
Stream Mindforce’s Insanely Hard New Album New Lords
Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.
Stereogum
Kolb – “Internal Affairs” (Feat. Ani Ivry-Block)
In a few weeks, Brooklyn musician Michael Kolb is releasing his debut album, Tyrannical Vibes. He’s shared “I Guess I’m Lucky” and “Jean-Luc” (RIP) from it so far, and today he’s back with another intriguing single, “Internal Affairs.” It’s a plinking, pulsing, melodic track with lead vocals from Palberta’s Ani Ivry-Block. Kolb said that the track was inspired by DMX’s “What’s My Name?.” “I wanted to channel that energy, but here I’m raging against my own distraction and self-sabotage,” he noted.
Stereogum
Watch A Trailer For Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Over two years ago, we found out that the Whitney Houston estate and Houston’s longtime label head Clive Davis were at work on a biopic about the pop star. A little while after that, Naomi Ackie was cast in the lead role. The film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is set to be released in theaters this December, and it has just gotten its first trailer.
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows
Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today. It’s my favorite new release by these guys in a long time, in part because it finds the band and producer John Congleton discovering powerful new extensions of the Death Cab sound all these years later. There are still a fair amount of down-the-middle DCFC tracks like the propulsive “Here To Forever,” but those are interspersed with moments of genuine transformation, from the surprisingly piercing and explosive “Roman Candles” and the contemplative spoken-word piece “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” (real Cassandra Jenkins vibes on that one).
Stereogum
Artist To Watch: Rhys Langston
Rhys Langston felt misunderstood and underappreciated. Whereas most rappers who aspire to the zeitgeist might aim for their own McDonalds meal or a placement on an animated movie soundtrack, the LA-based multi-hyphenate had been out here writing dissertations and fictional short stories to accompany his literary-minded beat poetry. On any of his past releases, you might find Langston interrogating the forms and functions of hip-hop in the liner notes or adding to the canon of his own fantastical and unruly self-mythology, using these devices to emphasize the high-concept witticisms of tracks with probing names like “Aggressively Ethnically Ambiguous.” All of this could suggest music that is unnecessarily dense or academic, a perception that over time began to wear Langston down.
