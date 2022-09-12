Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 surrounded by family at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Wymore to Alvin F. and Elizabeth “Betty” Arlene (Wake) Howard. Mary attended grade school and high school in Wymore and earned her GED in 1980. She married Donald A. Robinson in 1962 at the Wymore Church of Christ and to that union were born 4 children. They later divorced in 1977 but remained friends. Mary worked mainly in the health care field as a CNA for 36 years. She had various interests and hobbies such as reading, puzzles, bible study, loved plants and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

