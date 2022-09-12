Read full article on original website
Ol' Red 99.5 'How Mow Will He Go' contest concludes with mower ride
FAIRBURY, NE — It was a nice morning drive down Highway 136 in southeast Nebraska with one goal. to give away a mower. Ol’ Red 99.5’s Trevor Steinmeyer drove a Hustler Rapter Zero-turn mower west from Beatrice until he ran out of gas. Listeners were tasked with guessing how far the T-Man would make it. The person whose guess was closest to the mileage traveled on the trip would win the mower.
Godsey completes honor climb
SYRACUSE – New recruit to the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department completed the 110 floor climb during the Nebraska 9/11 memorial stair climb at Werner Park. Liza Godsey, who grew up in California and pursued her 12-year dispatching career at San Diego and Raymore, Mo., moved to the Syracuse area from Georgia two years ago. She walked enough steps to represent the 100 stories firefighters climbed inside the World Trade Center.
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said threats made to Omaha North High School Thursday were unsubstantiated. In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Principal Colette Nero said a call came in from an out-of-town area code alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school. Police said they checked the...
HIGHLIGHTS: Meridian, BDS win MUDECAS Volleyball Tournaments
BEATRICE, NE — The MUDECAS Conference crowned its champions for 2022 Thursday night in Beatrice. Meridian defeated Tri County 2-0 in the B Division Championship 25-14, 25-21. BDS took down Palmyra in straight sets in the A Division Championship 25-13, 25-18. You can watch highlights from each match in...
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
Valley neighbors file lawsuit against city for proposed RV park
VALLEY, Neb. -- Neighbors in the town of Valley are taking the city to court. It has to do with a proposed RV park near the Platte River. The Valley City Council voted 2-2 last month with the mayor breaking the tie to approve the application for an RV park along the Platte River, but neighbors have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to step in and stop it.
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
NU Notes: Joseph Appears on Sports Nightly
Mickey Joseph appeared on Sports Nightly Thursday to discuss his first few days as Nebraska's interim head coach, as well as preview Saturday's matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Joseph chatted with the Husker Radio Network's Greg Sharpe, before taking call-in questions from fans. Strand Named B1G Golfer...
Big Red Buzz: Nebraska could play its way into giving Joseph a chance at head coaching job
NEBRASKA CITY – College football analyst Damon Benning told a packed Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska could play its way so that Mickey Joseph has a chance of having his interim head coaching title made permanent. Joseph was associate head coach and wide receivers...
Syracuse council considers park master plan
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council will consider a master plan for Williams Park at its meeting tonight. The agenda also includes a discussion on the lawn/leaf pile, the city budget, and the sheriff’s report. Sheriff Colin Caudill reports 404 hours logged at Syracuse with 97 calls for...
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw
Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Latshaw, 79 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 surrounded by family at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on August 21, 1943 in Wymore to Alvin F. and Elizabeth “Betty” Arlene (Wake) Howard. Mary attended grade school and high school in Wymore and earned her GED in 1980. She married Donald A. Robinson in 1962 at the Wymore Church of Christ and to that union were born 4 children. They later divorced in 1977 but remained friends. Mary worked mainly in the health care field as a CNA for 36 years. She had various interests and hobbies such as reading, puzzles, bible study, loved plants and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
Interim HC Mickey Joseph focused on Oklahoma, players in first week
LINCOLN - It’s a new era for Husker football. Scott Frost is out as head coach, Mickey Joseph in as interim head coach. In his first few days at the helm, Joseph said his focus is getting the team in the right mindset for the future. “My number one...
Can you hear the rumble? Applejack parade nears
NEBRASKA CITY – There’s a new sound coming to Applejack Parade on Saturday that highlights drum corps. The parade route is being changed this year to accommodate a carnival on the east end of Central Avenue, so bands will turn right on Sixth Street and go another block to the drum line competition.
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said in August, deputies were called to a fire near northwest 40th St. and Raymond Rd., at an abandoned home. The State Fire Marshal's...
AppleJack 2022 schedule
NEBRASKA CITY - Activties for the 54th annual AppleJack Festival this weekend include bull riding, carnival, flea market, marching band competition and car show. The Arbor Lodge mansion will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Antique apple tasting is scheduled at the Tree Adventure of Arbor...
Charge of assault of an officer dropped
FALLS CITY – Rylee Ralston, 38, of Falls City was bound over to district court Thursday after a charge of assault on an officer was dismissed. Falls City police arrested Ralston on Aug. 11 after they were dispatched to a Morton Street residence and found a man hiding there. An arrest affidavit says Ralston resisted being handcuffed and a pipe with meth residue was found in his pocket.
LPD: man arrested after alleged pizzeria vandalism
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a local pizzeria Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 9:20 p.m. they were called to Blaze Pizza at 1317 Q St. for a report of a male, a 35-year-old man, who had just broken a window. It...
Irene F. Kuenning
Irene F. Kuenning, 104 of Syracuse, passed away on September 13, 2022, at the Syracuse Hospital. She was born on August 11, 1918, to William & Mary (Kastens) Genthe at their home northwest of Syracuse. Irene attended school at district 38 and graduated after 8th grade. She then worked for many families around the area, doing any job around the house or farm that needed to be done. On December 31, 1941, she married Melvin Kuenning at her parents house just before he left for the service. Together they worked on their farm, and later she worked for 10 years at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.
