Stevie Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” is a straight-up indestructible masterpiece of pop music, a standout work from the peak period of one of the all-time greats. You know what’s crazy? Stevie Wonder’s entire 1972 album Talking Book is fully bulletproof, but “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” might be the best song on the record. Incredibly, Stevie Wonder never released that song as a single. I guess that’s just what happens when a song ends up on the same album as “Superstition” and “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.” But “I Believe” remains an eternal classic, a perfect recording. You have to have a lot of guts to cover a song like that one. Father John Misty has a lot of guts.

