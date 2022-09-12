Read full article on original website
Hand Habits – “Greatest Weapon” & “Under The Water”
Meg Duffy is sharing two new Hand Habits tracks today, “Greatest Weapon” and “Under The Water,” their first material since last year’s full-length Fun House. The two tracks are being released through Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label as part of their singles series. “Greatest Weapon” features backing vocals from that band’s Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath, and “Under The Water” is a full-on collaboration with Meath that finds her taking lead on vocals.
Stream Portland Hardcore Band Long Knife’s Hard-Rockin’ New Album Curb Stomp Earth
The long-running Portland hardcore greats Poison Idea aren’t a band anymore, but there’s another Portland band that scratches the same itch, and they just released a motherfucker of an album. Long Knife sound basically nothing like any other hardcore band currently working. They specialize in a revved-up old-school attack that draws power from garage rock and even just straight-up classic rock. Imagine that the scummy, sticky filth on a dive-bar floor became sentient and started making music. That’s Long Knife. They fucking rule, and their new album Curb Stomp Earth is a total ass-kicker.
Torche – “It Never Began”
Torche singer Steve Brooks announced this year that he’d be parting ways with the Florida stoner-rock greats after one last tour this fall with Meshuggah. It seems they’re giving us one last blast of music before the band either ends or finds a new lead vocalist. Today the band dropped a new song called “It Never Began,” billed as part of an upcoming double single. It’s as sludgy and harmonically dense as you could want from a Torche track; there are guitar parts that gorgeously squall, as well as ones that bludgeon you along with the rhythm section. Listen below.
Stream Mindforce’s Insanely Hard New Album New Lords
Mindforce are back, baby! It’s a celebration! The Hudson Valley hardcore greats released their debut album Excalibur back in 2018, and that record has never stopped kicking ass. At this point, we can probably acknowledge Excalibur as a classic of modern hardcore. After that record came out, Mindforce said they’d never make another full-length. They followed up with the 2020 EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off single “Reign Of Terror,” as well as a shit–ton of kickass side projects. And now they’ve changed their tune. Mindforce’s second album New Lords is here now, and holy shit, it’s incredible.
Lowertown – “Antibiotics”
The Atlanta indie-pop duo Lowertown impressed us with “Bucktooth,” the lead single from their Dirty Hit debut album I Love To Lie. Also impressive: “Antibiotics,” the second single. It’s a somber yet intense track with a bit of ’90s alt-rock attitude, some spindly math-rock guitars, and just a pinch of twee scrappiness.
Louis Cole – “Not Needed Anymore”
Last month, Los Angeles oddball Louis Cole announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, with “I’m Tight,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. He’s also shared “Let It Happen” from the album, and today he’s back with another single, “Not Needed Anymore,” which features some deft acoustic guitar-playing, a high-pitched vocal performance from Cole, and is in and out in about 90 seconds. Check it out below.
Fran – “So Long”
Fran, the recording project led by Chicago musician Maria Jacobson, released its debut album A Private Picture back in 2019. Today, Jacobson is back with her first new single since then, the gorgeous and arresting “So Long.” “And I can’t hold on/ With a rope so long/ I wonder where you’ve gone,” she sings on it. “So Long is about the gulfs that form in relationships: feeling distant emotionally and then trying to correct it with physical distance,” she said in a statement. “It was written in a time of a lot of solo camping. The video is inspired by my favorite escape, Real Housewives.” Watch and listen below.
Gilla Band – “Post Ryan”
Next month, Ireland’s very own Gilla Band are releasing a new album, Most Normal. We’ve heard “Eight Fivers” and “Backwash,” and today they’re sharing another single, “Post Ryan,” which, funnily enough, is named after departed staffer and friend of the band Ryan Leas (miss you, bud). “Post Ryan” lifts the beat from Flock Of Seagulls’ “I Ran (So Far Away)” and builds out a nervy, seasick song from there.
Watch St. Vincent Play A Funky Version of “Down” With The Colbert House Band
Last year, St. Vincent released her album Daddy’s Home. The record was divisive among critics, but it won Annie Clark a Grammy. Right now, St. Vincent is opening for the reunited Roxy Music on tour. On Monday night, she and Roxy Music played New York together. Last night, St. Vincent stuck around NYC long enough to do musical-guest duties on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.
Skullcrusher – “It’s Like A Secret”
Skullcrusher, the awesomely if misleadingly named project from the singer and songwriter Helen Ballentine, will release the debut album Quiet The Room next month. That title is not misleading; Skullcrusher makes music for very quiet rooms. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Whatever Fits Together,” “They Quiet The Room,” and “Quiet The Room.” Today, Skullcrusher has shared another one.
Ripped To Shreds – “漢奸 (Race Traitor)”
Next month, the San Jose death metal band Ripped To Shreds will release their new album 劇變 (Jubian). Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded the album in his home studio, and we’ve already posted the first single “Reek Of Burning Freedom,” which goes insanely hard. The same is true of “漢奸 (Race Traitor),” the new track that the band just shared. It’s an ultra-fast ripper, but the speed never sounds out-of-control. It’s got hooks, too.
The Story Behind Every Song On Whitney’s New Album SPARK
The first time I heard Whitney’s “Golden Days,” I was a sophomore in high school. I don’t know exactly where I was or what I was doing; all I remember was being awash in nostalgia for experiences I hadn’t even encountered yet. The magnificent swelling of Will Miller’s trumpet and Julien Ehrlich’s swooning falsetto as he sang, “Those golden days snuck away from us,” was enough for me to believe they were going to slip away from me too.
Hear Charly Bliss Members’ Theme Music For New True Crime Podcast Good Cult
Good Cult is a new true-crime podcast from Kast Media. Over the course of six episodes, host River Donaghey is investigating Lifespring, a cult-like self-help seminar he grew up enmeshed in. According to promotional materials for the podcast, Lifespring was founded by John Hanley, a convicted felon and con artist turned self-styled New Age guru; his program attracted millions of committed participants, including Donaghey’s parents, but also led to dozens of lawsuits citing psychotic breaks and, in a few cases, deaths resulting from Hanley’s unorthodox methods.
Kathryn Mohr – “Stranger”
Two years ago, the San Jose-based multi-instrumentalist Kathyrn Mohr released her debut As If, a record of meditative and low-key indie that she recorded entirely on her own. Next month, Mohr will follow As If with her new seven-song EP Holly. With this new record, Mohr didn’t record it alone. Instead, Madeline Johnston, the musician who records similarly zoned-out music under the name Midwife, produced the EP.
Father John Misty – “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” (Stevie Wonder Cover)
Stevie Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” is a straight-up indestructible masterpiece of pop music, a standout work from the peak period of one of the all-time greats. You know what’s crazy? Stevie Wonder’s entire 1972 album Talking Book is fully bulletproof, but “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” might be the best song on the record. Incredibly, Stevie Wonder never released that song as a single. I guess that’s just what happens when a song ends up on the same album as “Superstition” and “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life.” But “I Believe” remains an eternal classic, a perfect recording. You have to have a lot of guts to cover a song like that one. Father John Misty has a lot of guts.
Benny The Butcher – “European Bling”
It’s always a little hard to know what’s happening within the ranks of Griselda, the great Buffalo rap label and crew. People seem to be coming and going from the Griselda camp in unpredictable ways, and music from the core Griselda trio of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher seems to come out all time time — sometimes with those rappers’ participation, sometimes without. Benny The Butcher, for instance, just released Long Live DJ Shay, the new album from his own BSF crew. Today, there’s another new Benny song out in the world, and there’s also a new track from Westside Gunn and Conway. But those new songs presumably aren’t new; they were probably recorded a long time ago.
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Talking To Yourself”
This past summer, between the release of singles “Western Wind” and “Beach House,” we got word that Carly Rae Jepsen would release her new album The Loneliest Time in October. Today she’s back with our next taste of the album, “Talking To Yourself.” Although the prior singles branched out stylistically, this song finds CRJ leaning back into the ’80s pastiche of Emotion and Dedicated, including a ripping guitar solo. Listen below.
High Vis – “0151”
Blending, the sophomore album from the English Band To Watch High Vis, was supposed to be out by now, but it got pushed back by a few weeks and it’s being released on September 30. We’ve already heard a bunch of songs from it — including the most recent singles, “Trauma Bonds” and the title track — and today, to make up for the delay, they’re back with another one, “0151.”
Album Of The Week: The Beths Expert In A Dying Field
The Beths do not have a gimmick — not even the ever-reliable “our band has no gimmick.” They’re not part of a trendy subgenre or revival; although decades’ worth of poppy guitar music echo through the Auckland quartet’s albums — recalling a constellation of acts you might call power-pop, indie-pop, pop-punk, indie rock, alt-rock, or just plain old pop-rock — they aren’t channeling one particular scene or era. It’s not that the Beths put no thought into how they present their music or that they’re actively avoiding categorization; impeccably nuanced arrangements and savvy bits of punctuation at the seams of their songs suggest they think deeply about their own craft and have studied at the feet of the masters. It’s just that there’s no real elevator pitch beyond this band writes great songs.
Watch Sampa The Great’s Zamrock Cover Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.”
Although Sampa The Great hails from Zambia, she launched her career from Sydney after moving there in 2013 to study audio engineering. In 2016, she was tapped to open Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Sydney at Allphones Arena. Now, in an appearance on Triple J’s Like A Version covers series, she and her band have turned in a Zamrock version of “DNA.” from 2017’s DAMN.
