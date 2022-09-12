Substantial immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus will only happen with a vaccine that can be delivered through the nose, argues Michael Russell. “The best protection against initial infection with the coronavirus, as well as transmission of it, as opposed to the development of COVID-19 disease, will be most effectively achieved by intranasal vaccines,” says Russell, professor emeritus of microbiology and immunology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and first author of a paper published in Frontiers in Immunology.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO