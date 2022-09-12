Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
msn.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is Dangerous for Teens—But Experts Say There Are Greater Risks
In late August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning to the public to look out for an “alarming emerging trend”: colorful pill and powder versions of the potent opioid fentanyl, known as “rainbow fentanyl.” “This trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people,” the agency said.
KIDS・
Futurity
Many older adults use meds to block arthritis pain
Taking a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, according to a new poll. Even if they’re managing the pain on their own, people over 50 should talk to...
MedicalXpress
Spotting the signs of suicide risk
Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. "Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health," said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "One of the most impactful things anyone can do to prevent a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Futurity
Can CBD treat postmenopausal women?
Cannabidiol, a major component of hemp and medical marijuana, may be an effective treatment for postmenopausal women, whose ovaries no longer make estrogen, a new study with mice shows. Cannabidiol (CBD) is already used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression, and anxiety. In...
Futurity
Surgery has cut death rate from torn aorta
The chance of a patient living after tearing their aorta has improved significantly, but the condition remains deadly if not recognized early and repaired surgically, a study finds. A team of researchers examined early mortality rates for over 5,600 patients admitted to the hospital and examined hourly with type A...
Futurity
To avoid hiring bias, orgs need cybervetting rules
Organizations need to develop and implement clearly defined rules regarding how they use online information about job candidates, a new paper on cybervetting says. Failing to better regulate their use of cybervetting can introduce bias into an organization’s hiring processes, invade the privacy of job seekers and ultimately hurt the organization’s bottom line.
Futurity
Many kids with hay fever and asthma don’t receive needed care
The majority of children with asthma also have allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, researchers report. Their new study also shows these kids have worse asthma outcomes. Symptoms of hay fever include runny nose, sneezing, congestion and sinus pressure, and can contribute to asthma. For the study in the Journal of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Futurity
White teachers reveal bias when kids flub stories
If first graders Jamaal and Connor each verbally shared a story, would the teacher fairly assess the narratives? New research indicates no. Unfortunately, evaluation of the story depends on the teacher’s race and quality of the child’s oral storytelling skills, according to the new study. Researchers found Black...
Americans are giving a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half bashing the sector and by wide margins knocking nursing homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, poll shows
Americans have given a big thumbs down to their healthcare system, with more than half criticizing the sector and by wide margins knocking care homes, prescription drug costs and mental health care, pollsters say. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey on Monday found just 12 percent of respondents...
Futurity
A nasal vaccine is our best weapon against COVID-19
Substantial immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus will only happen with a vaccine that can be delivered through the nose, argues Michael Russell. “The best protection against initial infection with the coronavirus, as well as transmission of it, as opposed to the development of COVID-19 disease, will be most effectively achieved by intranasal vaccines,” says Russell, professor emeritus of microbiology and immunology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo and first author of a paper published in Frontiers in Immunology.
Futurity
COVID was top cause of death for people with intellectual disabilities in 2020
In 2020, COVID was the leading cause of death for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, researchers report. For a new study, the researchers looked at 2020 death certificate data to examine death patterns for people with or without an intellectual and developmental disability (IDD). They found that for those...
Futurity
Response to environmental damage hints at your empathy overall
People who respond less emotionally to images of damage to the environment are also less emotional and empathic in general, according to a new study. Differences in political ideology can limit policy adjustments that address climate change. Researchers and practitioners often raise concern by appealing to people’s empathy. However,...
High rents outpace federal disability payments, leaving many homeless
Supplemental Security Income, a federal program meant to be a financial floor for people unable to work, hasn't kept pace with inflation. Many recipients are homeless, unable to save for an apartment.
Futurity
Exploring is good for teens, but comes with risks
Teenagers become more given to exploration with age and become increasingly likely to visit new places over time, a study finds. The results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. The researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural environments more...
KIDS・
Medical News Today
Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely
People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
Futurity
Cutting coal has major health benefits, but inequality persists
Cutting coal use in power generation has huge health benefits, according to a new study. But environmental justice concerns remain, the researchers report. The study draws on data from Texas and surrounding states. It finds that the most common strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power generation also produce enough health benefits to completely offset the cost of these “decarbonization” efforts.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
Healthline
Opioid Use May Play a Part in Anxiety — Here’s What to Know
They can cause many side effects, especially if you take high doses for a long period of time. Chronic use of either prescription or illegal opioids can cause constipation, drug-induced sleep apnea, and impaired sexual function. suggests prescription opioid use may increase your chances of developing anxiety or depression. Using...
Comments / 2