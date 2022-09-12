Top 8 most competitive Temtem

If you’re getting into Temtem, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of opportunities to get competitive with the pet battler. Not unlike Pokemon, there are ranked leagues and clan leagues for top tamers to test their mettle in. While getting to the top is no easy road, there is still a path to follow — namely, researching team compositions and figuring out popular Temtems to use in your own team.

We’ve got a list of competitive Temtems for you to take a look at — these are popular in the competitive scene for a variety of reasons, but be aware that simply grabbing any six of these will not win you games! Team composition research is important, and every Temtem has a counter, so practice your matchups when you can.

Yowlar

While this list is in no particular order, Yowlar deserves to be number one with a bullet. Yowlar has an incredible base stat bulk, allowing it to take hits even from super-effective Temtems. The two passive Trait choices available to Yowlar, Cold-Blooded and Comebacker, both function well (albeit for different reasons — Cold-blooded shuts down Freeze teams, while Comebacker combined with another attack boost like Show-Off forces enemies to deal with Yowlar or risk getting swept.) You can first find Yowlar on the island of Kisiwa, in the Barafu Glacier (past the Nuru Lodge.)

Tulcan

Yowler may be number one, but Tulcan is up there as well. While only enjoying middling stats, Tulcan’s typing renders it weak to only two types – Water and Electric — while being resistant to four types: Wind, Fire, Nature and Crystal. Tulcan’s traits are both useful, though Heater sees more play than Pyromaniac. Tulcan can only be obtained by bringing a Tuwai to the Altar of the Inner Flame in the Anak Volcano (on the island of Omninesia.)

Rhoulder

If you’re looking for a Temtem that can quite literally smash holes in teams before it’s dealt with, Rhoulder is a solid pick. Despite having low-speed stats, Rhoulder comes equipped with incredibly high HP, ATK and DEF stats. Combined with Tardy Rush, which boosts Speed and ATK by a significant amount after only three turns in play, Rhoulder becomes a murdering machine. Rhoulder functions well as a priority Temtem to build since its individual power works well on most teams. You can find Rhoulder very rarely (5% spawn rate) in the Tasa Desert, in the area circled on the map below.

Kinu

Speaking of Temtems that fit nicely onto any team, Kinu is one of the most versatile support Temtems in the game. With solid healing and buffing move selections, as well as a way to put enemies to sleep, Kinu brings a solid threat that slots well anywhere. While most choose Protector as the Trait due to how easily it provides bonuses (activating by simply swapping Kinu into play,) Benefactor can provide massive healing over time. You can find Kinu hidden away in the Giant Banyan, located at Citerior Omninesia. Be aware that the spawn rate is 5%, so you’ll have to do some hunting.

Golzy

If you’re looking for a powerhouse Electric Temtem, Golzy is your best bet. Diffuser is the primary Trait pick for Golzy, as it allows all of Golzy’s attacks to negate enemy item usage. You can first find Golzy’s pre-evolution Sparzy in Iwaba, the wilderness just south of Neoedo.

Gyalis

Gyalis is a wonderful Crystal addition to almost any aggressive team — a high SPD and ATK stat combine to allow Gyalis to secure kills quickly. You do want the Mirroring trait on your Gyalis — the ability to reflect 35% special attack damage back to opponents is unique and useful. You can find Gyalis at the Mines of Mictlan on the island of Tucma, just south of the town of Quetzal.

Hazrat

Adding a Toxic Temtem to your team can be a little tricky. Often, Toxic types are designed to stall out your opponents with a combination of damage-over-time effects and support abilities. Not Hazrat though — a unique typing of Toxic and Fire gives it a strong combination of weaknesses and resistances, and allows it to pair with most teams reasonably well. Contagious is the only Trait you want to run on Hazrat, as its “pursuit” passive of poisoning exiting Temtems is invaluable. You can first find Hazrats in the Sewers of Properton, located on the island of Arbury.

Babawa

Shifting gears from aggressive Temtems to more stall-y types, Babawa is a tank that hits reasonably hard and takes hits like no other. Boasting two 4x resistances to Water and Earth and only one 4x weakness to Toxic, Babawa can shift into combat very easily and take a lot of pressure. Combined with the trait Mucous – which grants 30% damage reduction from Electric attacks as well as preventing Freeze and Burn statuses – and Babawa is definitely a threat to be worried about. You can find a Babawa all on your own at the Flywalk, located next to Mokupuni on the Omninesia island.

While there are plenty of other Temtems that do well in competitive play, these are the heaviest hitters in this tamer’s opinion. Again, team composition is more important than anything on this list, so pick a core team of two or three Temtems and then build some supportive options around them to maximize your odds of winning your next tamer battle. Best of luck, tamers!

Written by Junior Miyai on behalf of GLHF.