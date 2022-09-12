Temtem endgame checklist: What to do once you've finished the story

So you’ve ended the Belsoto threat, saved all of Archipelago from certain doom, and even became the Champion of Dojos along the way. You’ve rolled credits and are wondering “Well, what now?” Temtem has a lot to offer players who have completed the campaign, so if you’re looking for a comprehensive list of things to check out in the postgame, look no further.

It is entirely possible that you missed Housing your first pass through Citerior Omninesia. If you did, head back there to the Coral Plaza and pick up the quest “On Solid Footing?” Complete the quest and the follow-up “If You Build It” to access your house. From here, you can edit the layout of the house as you wish, and travel around the islands to find some special items, like furniture and decorations.

Lairs

Essentially raid content similar to that from MMOs, Lairs are where a group of three to five players enter a dungeon and must battle, individually, through specific paths using rental Temtem and items.

There are group resources that are shared, and proper rationing of those resources will be key to completing the Lair. This is a weekly activity, where players can run each Lair once per week to earn a variety of rewards, including WishYouWell Coins, DNA Strands, Egg Courses and more. Players will also earn a Mythical Temtem Egg, depending on the Lair challenged.

There are two Lairs currently — Anak Sanctum and Highbelow Sanctum. Anak Sanctum, located at the Anak Volcano, is unlocked by completing a mini-quest involving the activation of 12 tablets, each with a different Temtem type associated with it. You will have to clear the Altar of the Inner Flame first, and full completion requires Crystal Skates and Gravitonic Piolets.

Highbelow Sanctum requires the player to activate twelve tablets again, only this time at the Sacred Lake. You will need to show each tablet a Temtem with a similar Type, just like at the Anak Volcano.

Competitive Play

Competitive matches, often shorthanded to “ranked matches”, utilize a team of eight Temtem, followed by a pick/ban phase to shorten the teams to five. Players then duke it out in a bid to see who is stronger.

Temtem features a Ranked Ladder, occasional Tournaments, and a feature known as Dojo Wars, where players can join a Club and battle it out over Dojo territory. It should be noted that even if you don’t have a finished team, you can still participate in Ranked Ladder matches using the Temtem Showdown tool, a tool that lets you create your own team from scratch within minutes. However, to participate in Dojo Wars or Tournaments, you’ll need to field your own Temtem.

Dojo Rematches

Once a week, players can travel to each of the eight Dojos and rematch their leaders — however, the rematches will be far, far tougher. Dojo Rematches feature Temtem at their absolute highest level and trained for competitive play. Furthermore, each leader has a pool of Temtem to choose from, which means that different strategies will be required from week to week.

Rewards include several thousand Pansuns per Dojo Leader, as well as a potential Temtem Radar, which can grant increased spawns for a specific Temtem species for a short period of time.

Market Selling

If you’ve got the itch to grind out Temtem, you can make more than a fair amount of Pansuns. Players are always buying “1 SV” or “2 SV” Temtem, which are Temtem with 50 SVs in a specific stat, for breeding purposes. You could also breed up perfect Temtems and sell them for massive amounts of Pansuns.

Rare dyes, clothing options, and more can all be traded and sold, so playing the market can be a lucrative (and fulfilling) post-game activity.

Unnamed Endgame Island

Currently in development is an endgame island, tentatively titled “Battle Frontier” as a reference to the postgame content in Pokemon. This unnamed island will allow players to earn rewards by defeating extremely powerful NPC Tamers. There is no timeline for when this content will be out other than “soon.”

Written by Junior Miyai on behalf of GLHF.