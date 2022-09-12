Jets CB D.J. Reed had a heartbreaking reason for celebrating his INT late in blowout loss to the Ravens

The New York Jets opened their season on Sunday with a blowout loss at home to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets, of course, were without second-year QB Zach Wilson and had to go with veteran Joe Flacco, who was unable to get a win against his former team.

Late in the fourth quarter while trailing 24-3, Jets CB D.J. Reed had a pretty sweet interception and he celebrated it by dropping to his knees at midfield, looking up to the sky and extending his arms.

Some fans wondered why he would celebrate such a play near the end of an ugly loss but after the game Reed explained why – his dad died before the game and Reed dedicated that play to him.

His postgame interview was heartbreaking:

Reed tweeted this after the game:

It must have been so hard for Reed to play in Sunday’s game. But what a special moment that INT was for he and his family. We wish them the best.

