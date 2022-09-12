Read full article on original website
Watch Classic Films Like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Lost Boys’ in Sedalia This Fall
You have a chance to see some of your all-time favorite Halloween movies and more this fall at the B&B Theatres Galaxy 10 in Sedalia as they bring back their popular Retro Movie Night series this fall. The series begins on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with a screening of "the...
Your Chance To Meet Napoleon Dynamite In Jefferson City. Got Questions?
Several films fall under the category of cult classics. A film that has acquired a cult following. Cult films are known for their dedicated, passionate fanbase which forms an elaborate subculture, members of which engage in repeated viewings, dialogue-quoting, and audience participation. In my opinion, Napoleon Dynamite falls into this category.
SFCC, Childs Safe Offers Basketball Clinic For Area Youth
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women and men’s basketball team, along with the softball team, hosted the “For the Kids Basketball Clinic” in conjunction with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. on Saturday, September 10 inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center with approximately 100 individuals participating.
S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens
The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors
The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
Warrensburg Parks & Rec Hosting Community Job Fair
Warrensburg Parks & Rec is hosting a Community Job Fair today from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 East Gay Street. Local Warrensburg businesses and organizations are now hiring and ready to help you make your next career decision. There will be over 20 employers at...
Funeral Announcements for September 15, 2022
A celebration of life for Johnnie Lee Stuart, 74, of Sedalia, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. A graveside memorial service and burial for Melody A. Randall, 61 of Sedalia, will be held at a later date in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Sedalia City Council Members Attending MML Conference
Nearly 700 of Missouri’s local municipal officials have gathered for the 88th Missouri Municipal League's annual conference at Margaritaville Lake Resort, located at 494 Tan Tara Estate Drive at Lake of the Ozarks. Officials set the MML policy for the following year at the annual business meeting, in addition...
New Pediatrician Joins Bothwell Medical Team
Dr. Brieanna Kroeger has returned home and joined Bothwell TLC Pediatrics as a general pediatrician. Kroeger will care for children ages birth to 18 treating their routine illnesses and health conditions and providing wellness checkups. She will also care for newborns in the hospital and authorize hospital admissions when necessary.
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas
You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
Boggess Is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
August's Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero is Tina Boggess!. She was nominated by her daughter in law, Becca Davis. And what a great time to do it- it was not only her wedding anniversary month, but it was also her birthday! Here's what Becca had to say:. Tina is...
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
Sedalia 200 Wants Public Input
The Sedalia 200 Board of Education will host a special work session to discuss options and receive public input on the district's long-range facilities plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be small group, tabletop discussions and survey data will be collected. The session is set for 6-8 pm...
Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)
Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
