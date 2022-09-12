ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC, Childs Safe Offers Basketball Clinic For Area Youth

The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women and men’s basketball team, along with the softball team, hosted the “For the Kids Basketball Clinic” in conjunction with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. on Saturday, September 10 inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center with approximately 100 individuals participating.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens

The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Warrensburg, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same

The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors

The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for September 15, 2022

A celebration of life for Johnnie Lee Stuart, 74, of Sedalia, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. A graveside memorial service and burial for Melody A. Randall, 61 of Sedalia, will be held at a later date in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Antony
Person
Tiberius
Person
Brutus
Person
Johnny Wayne
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia City Council Members Attending MML Conference

Nearly 700 of Missouri’s local municipal officials have gathered for the 88th Missouri Municipal League's annual conference at Margaritaville Lake Resort, located at 494 Tan Tara Estate Drive at Lake of the Ozarks. Officials set the MML policy for the following year at the annual business meeting, in addition...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New Pediatrician Joins Bothwell Medical Team

Dr. Brieanna Kroeger has returned home and joined Bothwell TLC Pediatrics as a general pediatrician. Kroeger will care for children ages birth to 18 treating their routine illnesses and health conditions and providing wellness checkups. She will also care for newborns in the hospital and authorize hospital admissions when necessary.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas

You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ucm#Performing#Musical Theater#Linus College#Ucm Presents
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia 200 Wants Public Input

The Sedalia 200 Board of Education will host a special work session to discuss options and receive public input on the district's long-range facilities plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be small group, tabletop discussions and survey data will be collected. The session is set for 6-8 pm...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

5 Local Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit This Fall (And One You Can’t)

Guys, you know what time it is. Well, it's getting there, anyway. What some people would call the best time of year - SPOOKY SEASON. Now I know for me, I prefer the weather of fall to all the other seasons. I like it a little chilly, but not so cold that I want to hide under a number of lined parkas. Just enough for a light jacket or maybe the tip of your nose to get a bit cold. So I thought, well, let's round up a list of where you can go with the family to experience some good old fashioned Pumpkiny Goodness this fall!
KNOB NOSTER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia

Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy