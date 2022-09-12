Read full article on original website
Shannon Andrea named director of media relations and D.C. area communications
Shannon Andrea has been named Virginia Tech’s director of media relations and D.C. area communications. In a new, expanded role, Andrea will lead the central Media Relations team, which has a universitywide focus on elevating Virginia Tech via national media and high-impact regional and local media. She also will oversee strategic communications and storytelling in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area.
