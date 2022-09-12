ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon Andrea named director of media relations and D.C. area communications

Shannon Andrea has been named Virginia Tech’s director of media relations and D.C. area communications. In a new, expanded role, Andrea will lead the central Media Relations team, which has a universitywide focus on elevating Virginia Tech via national media and high-impact regional and local media. She also will oversee strategic communications and storytelling in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area.
