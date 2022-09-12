Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Must-Start or Sit: Week 2 | Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: College Football Week 3 Players to Watch (2022)
I’m sure there will be more weeks like last week to come, but wow!. Texas, who was a 20-point underdog, took #2 Alabama to their limit until a Game-winning FG with 15 seconds left gave the Tide the victory. And two huge upsets occurred, App State does it again, this time against #6 Texas A&M at College Station (see below), and Marshall takes down #8 Notre Dame in South Bend.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) returns to practice Thursday
Fournette tallied 127 rushing yards on 21 attempts and caught both targets for 10 receiving yards in Week 1. It looks like the hamstring injury was minor and the 27-year-old should be fine to go in Week 2. Fournette ranks as the RB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
George Kittle (groin) did not practice Thursday
Kittle has still not been able to practice this week after missing week 1 due to this groin injury. It's looking unlikely that he will be able to play in week 2. Tyler Kroft would once again be the primary TE option in San Fransisco with Kittle out.
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
fantasypros.com
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson (leg) doing agility drills
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.
fantasypros.com
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week one is in the books for the NFL season, and we saw some incredibly surprising things, particularly in the RB category where some favorite preseason sleepers were out-snapped and out-carried by their backfield-mates. Exploiting such things in DFS is the key to winning, especially when following pricing trends, so let’s see what we can come up with for the second full week, complete with 12 games of football!
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert heads for X-rays following Week 2 loss
As initially reported by Charissa Thompson on Thursday Night Football, QB Justin Herbert will get X-rays on his ribs following the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. (Mark Maske on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 24-year-old elite QB was repeatedly hit and sacked during the Thursday night Week 2 showdown against...
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday night
Keenan Allen has officially been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1 against Las Vegas and while it isn’t believed to be...
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m going to pull the curtain back a little. This is the introduction to the Week 2 edition of “Freedman’s Favorites” … but I’m writing it on Saturday of Week 1, before we’ve seen any of these teams play (except for Bills and Rams on Thursday Night Football).
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 1 is in the books, and for dynasty fantasy football managers, now is a good time to take advantage of overreactions. There are a few wide receivers who had poor Week 1 performances that you might be able to grab for a good price. Here are a few players that you might consider buying low, selling high, or holding in your dynasty leagues.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Mike Williams, A.J. Dillon, D.J. Moore (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 2 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Send your first match of $10 or more and we’ll give you $50 to use in the Arena today!
