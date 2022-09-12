Paris Jackson was glowing in golden as she attended The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS last night in Los Angeles. Jackson wore a gold figure-hugging gown to the event by Rasario. The strapless dress featured a corset top with a ruched high-slit skirt. She slipped on a pair of peep toe platform copper brown heels. The ankle strap pumps featured textured detailing and a chunky heel. Jackson paired the look with a matching gold clutch and accessorized with a thin gold pendant necklace, mismatched drop earrings, and an assortment of bracelets and rings. She kept her platinum blonde hair up in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO