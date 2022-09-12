Read full article on original website
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
Royal Expert Calls Out Meghan Markle Claiming the Duchess is ‘Turning Into Her Father’
A royal commentator is slamming the Duchess of Sussex for her attitude about talking to the press, saying she's "turning into her dad," Thomas Markle.
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’
Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
‘Who on Earth Is Advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?’ Wonders Royal Family Expert
Meghan Markle is making waves with her new podcast and a new tell-all with The Cut. One royal expert wonders who is monitoring Markle and Prince Harry's comments.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join William & Kate for intimate Palace gathering as Queen’s coffin arrives home
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry joined the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace last night as they unite together in grief. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Queen's coffin with King Charles and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew in London. It's understood the...
Queen’s children surround her coffin for sombre vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral
The Queen’s children stood in solemn reflection as they guarded her coffin for a short vigil while some of the first members of the public filed past.The King, head bowed, returned to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh with his sister the Princess Royal and brothers the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex a few hours after attending a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen’s coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at...
'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word
Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
Royal Family Will Find Meghan Markle ‘Threat’ in New Interview ‘Extremely Concerning,’ Expert Believes
One royal expert says Meghan Markle's 'threat' in her The Cut interview might have the royal family 'extremely concerned.'
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Meghan Markle’s Father Slams Her for the Way She ‘Constantly Throws the Royal Family Under the Bus’
Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is firing back at his daughter's recent interview, calling her out for throwing the royal family under the bus.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place
The 100,000-square-foot home in Northamptonshire, England, dates back to 1508 and features 31 bedrooms.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
