Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0, 0-0) NC State Wolfpack (2-0, 0-0) September 17th @ 6:00 p.m. Advanced Stats: It appears that all of the major advanced stats sites have Texas Tech just slightly lower ranked than NC State. I think that’s sort of inline with what most people think, especially considering how good the defense is (more on that in a minute).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO