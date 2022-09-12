ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why did Christian Pulisic stay at Chelsea?

As everyone knows by now, despite rumors placing him in Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as Champions League clubs in Italy (Juventus) and Spain, Christian Pulisic is after all, remaining with Chelsea, at least until the winter transfer window. But did the front office really want to move him? Were the new American ownership group really looking for a highest bidder or for the American to land somewhere he would be immediately required in the starting lineup? My guess is no, not really. In other words, the summer transfer window closing without him being sent out on loan (which is what is said to have been their condition) was always the front office’s true intention, even if they made it seem otherwise.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race

On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action. On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

UCL nights return to the Etihad as Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in a Wednesday evening affair in the UEFA Champions League. Here’s my best guess at which players Pep Guardiola will name on the starting lineup. The reinforcements are coming throughout the lineup as the Sky Blues return...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 2-1 Win over Ajax

After dominating end-to-end, again, and conceding the first shot on target, again, many fans were probably expecting this match to end in a draw, again. Thankfully, the hero Joël Matip rose highest on a late corner and headed home a bullet, with Eagle Eye tech confirming that the ball had indeed crossed the line before being headed clear by an Ajax defender.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Fulham FC in the Premier League today. Nottingham Forest handed a debut to centre-back Willy Boly as Steve Cooper made three changes to his line-up for the visit of Fulham.Boly was joined in the XI by Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler and Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi, with club captain Joe Worrall, Jesse Lingard and Cheikhou Kouyate all dropping to the bench.Fulham brought in Issa Diop and Willian as Neeskens Kebano settled for a place among the substitutes, with Antonee Robinson ruled out because of an ankle injury.The Premier League resumed after last weekend’s fixtures were called off as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, with a minute’s silence taking place before kick-off.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Beard Talk: Liverpool Women to Welcome Chelsea in “Tough Start”

After the postponement last weekend, Liverpool Women look to start their campaign in the WSL by welcoming reigning champions Chelsea to Prenton Park. Manager Matt Beard spoke to Liverpoolfc.com on the challenges Chelsea will bring as the first opponents:. Yeah, look, you’ve got to play them at some time. Listen,...
Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”

Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form. “Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect,...
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog

Manchester City and the rest of the Premier League are ready to resume after pausing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the Manc Blues are off to Wolverhampton for a match at Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With a now even more jam-packed schedule, it can be difficult to keep up with the opposition. So I’ve enlisted Thomas Baugh of Wolves Blog to help get us reacquainted with the Wanderers.
Paul Ince Slams Reading’s Performance In Dire Sunderland Defeat

A disappointing evening at the SCL Stadium saw the Royals lose 3-0 against Sunderland. In what was a quiet first half, Sunderland ended up going into the break 2-0 up with a brace from Patrick Roberts. Jack Clarke scored their third in the second half. Reading remain fourth in the table but Paul Ince said it was the kick up the backside that we needed. He spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Wednesday September 14th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Van Dijk: “Not Listening to the Outside World”

Liverpool dominated Ajax for much of their Champions League match but was unable to be decisive in front of goal until the 89th minute when the magical Joel Matip finally nodded in one of the many set-piece opportunities that had presented themselves to the Reds. The goal sealed a well-deserved victory for the Reds, where they looked compact and were able to deal with Ajax for the most part, and puts their Champions League campaign back on the right track.
Manchester United Women: Transfer Window Review

The growth of the Manchester United Women’s side has been quick and healthy. But despite impressing and coming a long way, the Champions League has eluded them over the last couple of seasons. They missed out on a third-placed finish by a point in the 2020/21 season and finished five points behind third-placed Manchester City last season.
Lampard provides injury updates on Pickford, Calvert-Lewin & Doucoure

Premier League action resumes this weekend following the pause in football in a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, with Everton hosting West Ham United on Sunday at Goodison Park. The stop-start period will continue as the clubs then go into an international break before returning to club football again in October.
Tottenham Hotspur should benefit nicely from Marcus Edwards’ emergence

Tottenham Hotspur were not great yesterday in their 2-0 defeat against Sporting Club yesterday. Spurs are in second place in the group and a victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in match week three will calm things down, but we’re not here to talk about those remaining fixtures in the Champions League group stage.
