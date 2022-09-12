ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gec1$$
4d ago

Wha this up with your egg pricing? Earlier this year they were $.85 dozen now they are over $3.00 dozen. Doesn’t create a need or desire to shop at the store if the savings aren’t significant to make me add Adli’s to my shopping stops. This along with other items have been noticed to experience substantial price increases. You have to remain the most economical shopping place to maintain the customers. Failure to do so will certainly mean a decline in customers.

C & T Garcia
3d ago

Use to have good service and great prices, has neither now and the quality of the food has gone way down.

Elle Mezick
4d ago

Molded food. Opened spaghetti sauce to find clumps of green mold..twice. Bread, strawberries, kiwis, all rotten. No thanks..

