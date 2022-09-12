ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop up to 30% off with ASOS' surprise sale going on now

There's a mysterious sale happening at ASOS right now and we're shopping to find all the missing pieces in our fall wardrobes. Right now, get up to 30% off everything at ASOS using code MYSTERY. The surprise discount for each of your pieces will be revealed at checkout. We're hunting...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Choo
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop fall favorites under $75 during Eloquii's 1-day-only sale

It's Eloquii's biggest sale of the season, and that means it's time to plan out your fall wardrobe and find new pieces you may want to add into the mix. The sale features 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off when you spend $125 or more using code BIGDEAL. Fall pieces start at just $19. But hurry -- this sale lasts one day only.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Dolce Gabbana#Macy#Eau#Est E Lauder#Goodmorningamerica Com#Abc#Lord Berry Face
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy