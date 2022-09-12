Read full article on original website
Sterling Bay Breaks Ground on $155.6M Apartment Development in Chicago’s Fulton Market
CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has broken ground on 225 N Elizabeth, a $155.6 million apartment development in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The developer received $91.7 million in construction financing from Citizens and Old National Bank. The 28-story building will feature 350 units, 20 percent of which will be designated as affordable housing. Plans also call for roughly 9,000 square feet of retail space, 95 parking spaces and indoor and outdoor amenities on the third and top floors of the building.
Boulder Group Brokers $2M Sale of Net Leased Restaurant Property in Naperville, Illinois
NAPERVILLE, ILL. — The Boulder Group has brokered the sale of a restaurant property net leased to KFC and Taco Bell in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for nearly $2 million. The 2,982-square-foot building is located along Reflection Drive. Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of Boulder represented the buyer, a Midwest-based real estate investor completing a 1031 exchange. A Southeast-based real estate company was the seller.
Bulldog Cartage Signs 78,161 SF Industrial Lease in Itasca, Illinois
ITASCA, ILL. — Bulldog Cartage, a storage, staging and shipping company, has signed a 78,161-square-foot industrial lease at 1549 Glenlake Ave. in Itasca. Mike Antonelli and Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenant. John D’Orazio and Jonathan Kohn of Colliers represented the undisclosed landlord. Earlier this year, Brown Commercial Group negotiated a 37,819-square-foot lease for Bulldog Cartage in Addison, Ill.
