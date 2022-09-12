CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has broken ground on 225 N Elizabeth, a $155.6 million apartment development in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The developer received $91.7 million in construction financing from Citizens and Old National Bank. The 28-story building will feature 350 units, 20 percent of which will be designated as affordable housing. Plans also call for roughly 9,000 square feet of retail space, 95 parking spaces and indoor and outdoor amenities on the third and top floors of the building.

