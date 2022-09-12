WATCH: Full highlights of the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions

The Eagles blew a 17-point lead and barely escaped Detroit with a 38-35 victory over the Lions in the season opener for both teams.

Philadelphia dominated offensively, as Jalen Hurts accounted for almost 400-yards, and A.J. Brown logged ten catches for 155-yards on the day.

The Eagles’ defense was a different story, allowing 144 rushing yards to D’Andre Swift and surrendering 35 points on the road.

