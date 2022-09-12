ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Here's How You Can Watch The Queen's Funeral From Canada On Monday

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history after 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon hours of Thursday. Preparations are now being...
Pakistani Passport-Holders In Canada Can Visit Some Countries Visa-Free & Here's Where

Even if you don't have a Canadian passport, there are still countries that immigrants and international students across the country can travel to without a visa. Those with Chinese, Filipino, and Indian passports in Canada can all fly to some pretty sunny and beachy places visa-free, and according to Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders are no different.
The Royal Canadian Mint Says It's Working With The Feds To 'Transition' Canada's Money

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who is featured on Canadian money, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed that it's working with the federal government to "transition" coins. The Royal Canadian Mint, which manufactures and distributes Canada's circulation coins, shared in an email to customers on September 14 that it is "complying with royal succession protocols."
Trudeau Just Announced GST Rebate Hikes & You Could Get Hundreds Of Dollars Extra

Canadians could find themselves with a bit more cash on their GST rebate cheques, as part of a federal plan designed to help with rising inflation in Canada. In an announcement on September 13, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that there will be a GST rebate hike that will apply to eligible Canadians as of October 5, 2022.
Canada's Top 25 Coffee Shops Were Just Revealed & Toronto Dominated The List

Toronto is known for its restaurants, but you know what else makes the city so unique? It's all the coffee shops. The coffee shops in Toronto are the unofficial "hangout spots" in the 6ix. Their flavours and environments have not gone unnoticed because Yelp revealed the "Top 25 Coffee Shops in Canada," and Toronto dominated the list.
