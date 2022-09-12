Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Watch The Queen's Funeral From Canada On Monday
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history after 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon hours of Thursday. Preparations are now being...
Here's What A Day Of Mourning Really Means In Canada & How It's Different From A Holiday
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared September 19 a National Day of Mourning in Canada to pay tribute to the former queen. Speaking at a press conference, the prime minister said the day, which coincides with Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in the U.K., would be a federal holiday so that Canadians can pay their respects.
These Are The Provinces & Territories That Will Have A Day Off On Monday To Mourn The Queen
After Justin Trudeau confirmed that Monday will be a federal holiday in Canada, many people are now wondering who exactly will get the day off?. Announced on Tuesday, less than a week before the holiday itself, the prime minister said that it will be "an opportunity for Canadians to mourn."
Pakistani Passport-Holders In Canada Can Visit Some Countries Visa-Free & Here's Where
Even if you don't have a Canadian passport, there are still countries that immigrants and international students across the country can travel to without a visa. Those with Chinese, Filipino, and Indian passports in Canada can all fly to some pretty sunny and beachy places visa-free, and according to Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders are no different.
Canada Will Officially Get A National Holiday Next Week To Mark The Queen's Death
Canada will have a federal holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau has confirmed. During a press conference on Tuesday, the PM announced that Canada will have an official Day of Mourning on Monday, September 19. It will coincide with the queen's state funeral in the...
The Royal Canadian Mint Says It's Working With The Feds To 'Transition' Canada's Money
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who is featured on Canadian money, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed that it's working with the federal government to "transition" coins. The Royal Canadian Mint, which manufactures and distributes Canada's circulation coins, shared in an email to customers on September 14 that it is "complying with royal succession protocols."
Doug Ford Says Ontario Won't Get A Stat Holiday To Mourn The Queen Next Week
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Monday, September 19, will be a federal holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death. However, it will not be a statutory holiday for Ontario. During a press conference on Tuesday, the PM announced that Canada will have an official Day of Mourning....
Justin Trudeau Opened Up About The Queen's Sense Of Humour & A Joke She Made When They Met
Justin Trudeau has opened up about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, and he even revealed a joke she made when they met in 2015. During a special sitting of the House of Commons in honour of the queen's life on September 15, the prime minister delivered remarks to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death.
Home Heating Prices Could Increase In Canada This Winter & Here's The Reason Why
Canadians have had a lot to deal with recently, from inflation to rising bank interest rates – and a high heating bill might just be the next thing on that list. As Canada braces itself for an early start to winter, it looks like home heating prices will also be one to watch.
Trudeau Just Announced GST Rebate Hikes & You Could Get Hundreds Of Dollars Extra
Canadians could find themselves with a bit more cash on their GST rebate cheques, as part of a federal plan designed to help with rising inflation in Canada. In an announcement on September 13, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that there will be a GST rebate hike that will apply to eligible Canadians as of October 5, 2022.
Canada's Top 25 Coffee Shops Were Just Revealed & Toronto Dominated The List
Toronto is known for its restaurants, but you know what else makes the city so unique? It's all the coffee shops. The coffee shops in Toronto are the unofficial "hangout spots" in the 6ix. Their flavours and environments have not gone unnoticed because Yelp revealed the "Top 25 Coffee Shops in Canada," and Toronto dominated the list.
Queen Elizabeth II Visited BC So Many Times & These Moments Are Iconic (PHOTOS)
Royal Tours are a pretty big part of the job for a monarch and during her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited B.C. more than just a few times. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, at the age of 96 years old ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history.
This New 'Value-Focused' Airline Can Take You From Calgary To Toronto Pearson For $99
A brand-new Canadian Airline which is all about value is launching in Canada next week and its first route will take you from Calgary to Toronto Pearson Airport for just $99 one-way. Canada Jetlines, which describes itself as a "value-focussed leisure carrier," will be embarking on its inaugural flight on...
CSIS Jobs For Foreign Language Communication Analysts Are Open & You Can Make Over $100,000
There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs available all over Canada for people who know foreign languages and the salary reaches over $100,000!. For these government of Canada jobs, CSIS wants to find people to work as Foreign Language Communications Analysts in regional offices across the country. Those locations...
Anna Kendrick & 'Alice, Darling' Cast Talk Filming In Canada & Their Fav Spots In Ontario
Alice, Darling premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11, and the cast and director had plenty to say about Canada. The drama-filled thriller was shot in Ontario and Anna Kendrick, the film's leading lady, says she even took on a "gentle Canadian accent" in her role as Alice.
Canada's New Fall Forecast Predicts 'An Extended Summer Season' But Snow Will Creep In
A new fall forecast for Canada has been released, and it's expected that there will be "an extended summer season," but that doesn't mean snow won't creep in!. The Weather Network's fall forecast for 2022 is calling for the start of autumn to be "gentle" in most of Canada, with "extended periods of pleasant fall weather" lasting well into October.
Trudeau Says Parents Can Save Up To $1,300 Per Child With Canada's New Dental Care Plan
Justin Trudeau has laid out the details of Canada's dental care plan and some families stand can save as much as $1,300 over the next two years. On Tuesday, September 13, the PM shared details on Canada's dental care program during a press conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick. "As...
Johnny Cardoso to Replace Musah in USMNT Camp
Yunus Musah is out with a minor injury, opening the door for the midfielder who plays for Brazil’s Internacional.
2022 Ig Nobel Prize winners include ducks in a row, constipated scorpions, ice cream, and more
Ducks swim in a row and use drafting to conserve energy. Phil Mitchell/PexelsThe 32nd Ig Nobel prize ceremony rewarded the most unusual and fun science the world has to offer.
An Ontario Lottery Winner Is Handing Out Cheques To His Wife & Kids After Scoring $100K
What's the point of being an Ontario lottery winner if you don't have anyone to share it with? Like, immediately, start handing out the cheques. At least that's how Brampton resident Sanjay Puri is dealing with his newfound wealth after winning $100,000 in the August 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
