Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Michael L. O’Neil — UPDATED
Michael L. O’Neil, Claypool, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis (Svenson) O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto.
inkfreenews.com
Thomas R. Mosier
Thomas R. Mosier, 78, Columbia City, died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 24, 1944. He is survived by his son, David Mosier, Columbia City; daughter, Amy (Amos) Bottles, Columbia City; and son, Matthew Mosier, Columbia City; brother, Larry (Lavonne) Mosier, Columbia City; and four grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Jean Louise Coverstone — UPDATED
Jeanne Louise (Coy) Coverstone, North Webster, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born June 16, 1926, in her grandparent’s farmhouse north of Tippecanoe Lake in which her mother was born 32 years previously. She was the only child of Carl James Coy and Kathryn Iva (Sutton) Coy.
inkfreenews.com
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Larry Alan Meinika
Larry Alan Meinika, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in South Whitley. He was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne. He married Deborah Jean Wood on July 26, 1969; she survives in South Whitley. He is also survived by his children,...
inkfreenews.com
Randall Scott ‘Randy’ Bockelman
Randall Scott Bockelman, 57, Columbia City, died peacefully at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Feb. 16, 1965. He leaves behind two sons, Taylor S. Bockelman, Plano, Texas and Logan J. Bockelman, Columbia City; his mother, Linda (Bud) Lucas, Columbia City; brothers, Michael (Dawn) Bockelman and Brent (Cindy) Bockelman, both of Columbia City; a sister Lori A. (Brandin) Heuer, Columbia City; stepmom, Barb J. Bockelman; stepbrothers, Jason Moore and Eric Dunlap; and girlfriend, Renee Platt.
inkfreenews.com
William Jones ‘Bill’ Beer
William Jones “Bill” Beer, 81, New Paris, died at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. William was born Jan. 6, 1941. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Evelyn Swinehart; she survives in New Paris. Bill is also survived by his three children,...
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Lee Young
Dennis Lee Young, 74, Bourbon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home in Bourbon. Dennis was born Nov. 7, 1947. He married Nina Greenlee on March 21, 1970; she survives in Bourbon. Dennis is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Frushour, Bourbon; his son, Thomas Young, Elkhart; his granddaughter;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Starla Campbell — PENDING
Starla Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
inkfreenews.com
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
inkfreenews.com
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Jim Wilson — UPDATED
Jim Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Wendell James Arno Wilson or “Jim,” as most people knew him, was born Aug. 1, 1936. On June 29, 1958, Jim married Vy Davis; she survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by his four...
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Norris
Dorothy L. Norris, 96, Plymouth, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1925. She married John J. Norris on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Norris (Bill Arthur), Land of Lakes, Fla.;...
inkfreenews.com
Peggy Lou Eaton — PENDING
Peggy Lou Eaton, 83, rural Mentone, died at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Arrangements are pending at King Memorial Home.
inkfreenews.com
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING
Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Rex J. Drudge
Rex was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to the late Orville L. Drudge and Mary Jane (Stickler) Drudge. He married on June 30, 1956, in Claypool, to Alma G. Setser; she preceded him in death on June 29, 2016. Rex was a 1951 graduate of Claypool High School....
inkfreenews.com
Nelson’s Fundraiser Saturday For WL Limitless Park
WARSAW — A Nelson’s barbecue fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Warsaw to benefit Winona Lake Limitless Park. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB’s Furniture parking lot, 2101 E. Center St. The cost is $9 for a chicken half and $4 for Pit-tatoes.
inkfreenews.com
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0