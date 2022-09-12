Michael L. O’Neil, Claypool, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis (Svenson) O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto.

