WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
WITN
Some Onslow County Senior Services activities canceled
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An HVAC repair has caused some Onslow County Senior Services activities to be canceled. The county says all indoor activities are canceled until the repair is completed and all large gatherings in the multipurpose rooms are canceled, including Bingo on Thursday and Friday. The repair...
$5K reward offered for information in Wayne County homicide of Greenville man
Wayne County deputies say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide earlier this year can receive a reward.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 15 – 18, 2022
High school football game between the New Bern Bears and the Havelock Rams on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 at 101 Webb Boulevard, Havelock, NC. The Town of Trent Woods announced the grand opening of the new dog park at Meadows Family Park on Sept. 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
neusenews.com
Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston
Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"
North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
WITN
Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
neusenews.com
Greene and Lenoir County residents still in hotels four years after Hurricane Florence
The North Carolina General Assembly Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response & Recovery met Wednesday to review the state’s recovery from recent disasters, including Matthew and Florence that left thousands of North Carolinians without a home. Many are still without a home in 2022 despite millions left in unspent funding.
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
Kinston to host community weekend Hurricane Forum
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City will host a community forum on hurricanes Saturday, September 17th to discuss hurricane preparedness in the community with a virtual option offered as well. The class will take place starting at 11 AM at the St. James AME Church located at 402 East Shine […]
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
nbc16.com
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
Amazon facility planned for Greensboro canceled; Kinston facility not on list
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
wcti12.com
Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County
NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
