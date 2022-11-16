Best mattress 2022: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed

Choosing the best mattresses for you can improve your sleep quality, making it vital that you opt for the right one. When we sleep , we give our brains and body a chance to repair, recover and process our thoughts.

Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help to maintain overall health, weight and energy levels. And one of the most important factors affecting your sleep is your environment, including your mattress.

According to The Sleep Charity , the average person spends about a third of their life asleep. If the average life of a mattress is seven years (we’ll come on to that in a minute), that’s a whopping 20,000 hours you’ll spend on one.

Your mattress is one of the key factors that affect the quantity and quality of sleep you get. We know there’s a bewildering amount of choice out there: memory foam, hybrid, pocket-sprung, no-turn, rotate, and even options for a bad back, but have no fear. We’ve spent months investigating mattresses and testing them in real-world scenarios to find you the very best.

How we tested

We slept on the job. Every night for four months, we tried out the best mattresses. To be able to recommend which one to choose, we tested the big names, and some smaller brands too. That’s about 1,000 hours of testing. We tried them at home, sleeping on each one rather than just lying on them for 10 minutes. We did this alongside a co-tester with different sleeping preferences to canvas further opinions.

We looked for how comfortable they were, how thick, how it felt to move around on the mattress, and if we could feel our co-tester’s movements. Overheating was also on our minds – we wanted mattresses that didn’t have us waking up in a pool of sweat. Similarly, we paid attention to whether the particular mattress could help ease back pain. You can sleep easy knowing we’ve found the best mattresses in the UK.

For reference, each price listed below is for a standard double mattress, but we’ve also detailed the sizes that each of the mattresses is available in too.

The best mattresses for 2022 are:

Best overall mattress – Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress: £934.15, Mattressman.co.uk

Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress

Emma premium mattress

Dusk cool gel foam 2,000 pocket-sprung hybrid mattress

Simba hybrid pro mattress

Emma original mattress

Simba hybrid luxe mattress

Brook + Wilde Perla mattress

Dreams x Silentnight ruddington combination mattress

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress

Sleepeezee hotel Edwardian 2000 mattress

Naturalmat sumptuous spring mattress

Loaf perfect mattress

Naturalmat the cashmere mattress

Herdy Sleep mattress

Mattress FAQs

How do I know when I need a new mattress?

What type of mattress should I get?

Is a firm mattress better for back pain?

What level of firmness do I need?

Buying the right size mattress for your bed frame

Can I change my mind?

How often should I change my mattress?

What makes a good mattress?

When to buy a mattress?

What are the best mattress deals to shop now?

What size is a single, double and king mattress?

Single mattress size – the measurements of a standard single mattress are 90cm x 190cm

The verdict: Mattresses