Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
MORNING VIEW, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County Animal Shelter holding cat/kitten adoption special

Kenton County Animal Services, located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, is hosting an adoption special from Friday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 23, reducing the $120 adoption fee to $25 for cats and kittens. While adoption fees are reduced, shelter staff will still conduct their standard screening and adopter evaluations...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
mixonline.com

Princeton Pike Church of God Embraces Immersive with L-ISA

Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
HAMILTON, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores

CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
cincymusic.com

Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone

The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH

