Fox 19
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies. A French bulldog was...
linknky.com
Kenton County Animal Shelter holding cat/kitten adoption special
Kenton County Animal Services, located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive, is hosting an adoption special from Friday, Sept. 16 to Friday, Sept. 23, reducing the $120 adoption fee to $25 for cats and kittens. While adoption fees are reduced, shelter staff will still conduct their standard screening and adopter evaluations...
WKRC
Local family unable to access "Hamilton" tickets dying father left to his daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl lost her father this summer. Nine days before that tragic day, she received a gift -- one they were supposed to fulfill together. Her father gifted her "Hamilton" tickets. Danielle Crawford has been a huge fan of "Hamilton" for several years. Her quest to...
WCPO
'We're making a difference': Clermont County-based charity helps give clothes to children in need
BATAVIA, Ohio — How people dress can change how they feel about themselves, raising or lowering their confidence. That’s Amy Vann’s firm belief and part of the reason she made it her mission to give kids confidence through clothing. In 2017, Vann started Give Like A Mother,...
WKRC
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
Cincinnati mother accused of killing second child as a result of co-sleeping
The prosecutor's office said Brooke Hunter's infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
Fox 19
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
WKRC
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
mixonline.com
Princeton Pike Church of God Embraces Immersive with L-ISA
Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
WLWT 5
13 Beagles adopted from SPCA Cincinnati after being rescued from breeding facility
CINCINNATI — Thirteen Beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia back in July now have a forever home. Earlier this month, SPCA Cincinnati announced they received 20 of the 4,000 beagles rescued by the Humane Society. The animals were removed from the facility after a series...
WKRC
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
WKRC
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
Ohio woman faces charges after second child dies while ‘co-sleeping’ with her
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Criminal charges have been filed against a Cincinnati woman after her 6-week-old child died while sleeping with her, the second time she has lost a child while “co-sleeping,” reports say. WXIX Channel 19 reports Brooke Hunter was indicted Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter...
cincymusic.com
Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone
The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
