Read full article on original website
Related
BET
The Woman King: Viola Davis Says Film Will Move The Conversation Forward About Colorism In Hollywood
Viola Davis stars in her latest film The Woman King directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and the award-winning actress believes that the movie will help apply pressure to the conversation about colorism in Hollywood. The Woman King features a cast dark skin Black women with actresses like Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch...
Woman Who Dumped DiCaprio at 25 Married Younger Man: "Joke's On You, Leo"
Kristen Zang—who dated the actor from 1995 to 1999—said she felt "compelled" to speak out.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
BET
Queen Sugar Series Finale: Omar Dorsey And Tina Lifford Reminisce On Favorite Moments From Past Seasons
Aug. 31st marked the 20th anniversary of BET’s award-winning, youth-led talk show, ‘Teen Summit.’ Discover just how impactful this classic still is in this new clip. In a conversation with BET.com, Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin also chat about their new documentary, Sidney, which is about Sidney Poitier’s life and career.
AOL Corp
Jesse Powell, R&B singer and Grammy nominee, dead at 51: 'The best big brother ever,' says sister
R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
BET
Don't Mess with Fatima, Pt. 1
My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr. Brian Jordan Jr. explains why his favorite scene from Sistas involves Zac coming to Maurice to open a bank account, and why the truth behind the moment heightened the humor. Devale Ellis explains that the salon talk between Zac and Karen, a...
Matthew McConaughey Movie 'Dallas Sting' Scrapped Amid 'Disturbing Allegations'
The film was just weeks from production when producers reportedly learned of "misconduct" behind the true story that inspired it.
Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari
Watch: Josh Duhamel Marries Miss World America Audra Mari. Josh Duhamel married Audra Mari during an intimate ceremony in the actor's home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10, an eyewitness confirms to E! News. As seen in photographs, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, complete with old-school coattails...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Halle Berry Had Time For One Twitter User Who Mistakenly Thought She Was Portraying Ariel In 'The Little Mermaid'
Following the release of Disney’s The Little Mermaid trailer on Friday (Sept.9), a confused white Twitter user wrote a tweet that seemingly dissed Halle Berry, and she made time to respond. Twitter user @suicidesportif tried to shade the Catwoman actress by age-shaming the stunningly youthful 56-year-old baddie. The person...
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
BET
Jimmy Kimmel Dragged Online After Being Accused Of Upstaging Quinta Brunson's Big Moment At Emmy Awards
Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson’s big moment at the Emmys was upstaged by a bitter Jimmy Kimmel, and the internet dragged him. On Sept. 12 (Monday), Brunson won the prestigious award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, the Independent UK reported. Prior to the 32-year-old newcomer’s first Emmy win, actor Will Arnett introduced the category and performed a not-so-funny skit with Kimmel that included the talk show host laying out on the stage. Rather than getting up as Arnett announced Brunson’s win, the 54-year-old comedian, seemingly, bitter over his loss to a rival talk show earlier that night, refused to move so that the Emmy winner could give her acceptance speech.
BET
Muni Long Announces: ‘Public Displays of Affection: The Album”
R&B breakout star Muni Long has announced the release date of her debut album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album. The announcement was first reported by HipHopVibe who notes that the album follows the Florida singer’s two EPs, Public Displays of Affection and Public Displays of Affection Too. Long...
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
BET
Viola Davis Reveals Her Training Regimen Was So Rigorous For 'The Woman King,' She Thought She'd Have A Heart Attack
Viola Davis’ recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon proved that the Academy Award-winning actress would go above and beyond for a role. On September 14, Davis and Fallon chopped it about the strenuous training regimen the 56-year-old actress endured for her lead role in her latest project, The Woman King. She confessed to the comedian that she thought she would have a “heart attack” during the film's production.
Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy's Stunt During Quinta Brunson's Win Is Facing a Backlash
Although Abbott Elementary didn't take home the top comedy honors, last night's Emmy ceremony was nonetheless a pretty good night for the series. Quinta Brunson, who created the show and is also its star, won for writing the show's pilot, but her speech was overshadowed slightly by a joke Jimmy Kimmel had chosen to make when he and Will Arnett came out to present the award.
Comments / 0