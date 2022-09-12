Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by the Chicago White Sox for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings as the Colorado Rockies earned a 3-0 victory Wednesday.The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 games remaining. Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20."I'll be talking to them," White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. "I'll say, 'Hey, we still got a chance. Do our job and put pressure on (the Guardians).' "Freeland (9-9)...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO