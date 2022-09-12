Read full article on original website
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Provides an Overview of the Use of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC at ASCO 2022
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, details the safety profile of single-agent adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, as well as plans for future research following the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 American Society...
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
ONCOLOGY Vol 36, Issue 9 | Oncology
Investigators support individualized approaches and compassionate care to minimize nonmedical opioid use and opioid use disorder in patients with cancer pain. Routine biopsychosocial screening of a patient with metastatic renal cell cancer at the Centro de Câncer de Brasília improved symptom management and shrunk costs for both the patient and her caregivers.
Triplet Induction Chemotherapy Improves FFS in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Vs Doublet Regimen
Patients with stage IVA to IVB nasopharyngeal carcinoma experienced an improvement in failure-free survival following treatment with paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine for 2 cycles vs 2 cycles of cisplatin and fluorouracil. An induction chemotherapy regimen consisting of a combination of paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine appeared to safely improve failure-free survival...
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Favorable Efficacy, Safety of Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Reported in Metastasized Anaplastic and Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Final data from the phase 2 ATLEP trial showed high response rates with a combination of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab in patients with anaplastic and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer. According to final data from the phase 2 ATLEP trial (NCT02973997), the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was found to...
Tumor Lysis Syndrome Incidence Uncommon in Venetoclax Treatment for AML
In patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving venetoclax, tumor lysis syndrome was uncommon; patients at high risk should be admitted for venetoclax dosing ramp-up. Tumor lysis syndrome was found to be uncommon in patients receiving venetoclax (Venclexta) for acute myeloid leukemia but should be monitored if they have elevated white blood cells and should be admitted for a ramp-up, according to findings from a real-world analysis published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice.
Mark A. Socinski, MD, on Progression of Lung Cancer Treatment
“Opportunities to escalate therapies that work well in stage IV into what we consider a more curative setting...are exactly what we need to be looking for.” –Mark A. Socinski, MD. The treatment of lung cancer has evolved greatly over the last 30 years. Recently, numerous therapy modalities have...
