Teclistamab Induces Durable Responses in Phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 Trial in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Results from the phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial highlighted sustained responses when teclistamab was used to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who are triple refractory. Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who are triple refractory experienced long-lasting responses when treated with teclistamab, according to data from the phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial...
Mary E.R. O’Brien, MBBS, Talks Pembrolizumab in Resected Early-Stage Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer by Subgroup
Mary E.R. O’Brien, MBBS, discussed results of an exploratory analysis of the phase 3 PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 study examining pembrolizumab in resected non–small cell lung cancer. Results from a subgroup analysis of the phase 3 PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 trial (NCT02504372) were recently presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)...
Future Directions in the Management of Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring Driver Mutations
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, considers next steps in the management of patients with non–small cell lung cancer harboring genomic drivers. It has been 20 years since the discovery of EGFR mutations and almost 25 years since we first used EGFR inhibitors in the clinic. This resulted in a paradigm shift regarding the way we think about lung cancer. Now that we have drugs which target growth factor receptors, and we use them to slow the growth of tumors, giving rise to dramatic responses. Recently, these agents have moved forward to earlier stages of disease, and we are seeing large improvements in disease-free survival, such as in the recent phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) of osimertinib (Tagrisso) as adjuvant therapy for patients with resected stage IB to IIIA EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1.
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses Future Research Directions in NSCLC Based on the Lung-MAP Trial
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, discussed where investigators may drive future research following the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial examining pembrolizumab and ramucirumab in previously treated advanced non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, chief of the...
Applications Submitted to FDA and EMA for Maintenance Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
A supplement biologics license and a Type II variation were submitted to the FDA and European Medicines Agency, respectively, for first-line rucaparib in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA and a Type II variation to the European Medicines Agency for...
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, Provides an Overview of the Use of Adagrasib in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC at ASCO 2022
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, details the safety profile of single-agent adagrasib in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer, as well as plans for future research following the phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 study. In an interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 American Society...
Tumor Lysis Syndrome Incidence Uncommon in Venetoclax Treatment for AML
In patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving venetoclax, tumor lysis syndrome was uncommon; patients at high risk should be admitted for venetoclax dosing ramp-up. Tumor lysis syndrome was found to be uncommon in patients receiving venetoclax (Venclexta) for acute myeloid leukemia but should be monitored if they have elevated white blood cells and should be admitted for a ramp-up, according to findings from a real-world analysis published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice.
