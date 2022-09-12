Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Illinois health board almost denied Advocate-Atrium merger. Now, it will reconsider at a later date.
Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health’s merger plans hit a road block on Tuesday, threatening to delay the creation of a $27 billion health system, which would make it one of the nation’s largest nonprofit systems. Illinois state health regulators will reconsider Advocate-Atrium’s application after initially voting against the...
