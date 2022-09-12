ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Janelle Monae is a true artist, and it shows. The singer and actress wore a show-stopping dress at the Toronto Film Festival, and it is a literal work of art.

The cream-colored Iris Van Herpen FW22 Couture gown featured structured feather-like detailing that draped from one shoulder and cascaded into a long train that trailed behind her. Monae matched the look with a detailed updo in her signature honey blonde hue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kir8O_0hs5UeDc00

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Monae is usually a front row fixture during New York Fashion Week, but this time around, she decided to spend her time north of the border to commemorate the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the Toronto Film Festival.

Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn is responsible for this flawless look. In an Instagram post, she shared a behind the scenes look at the actress serving looks on a piping hot platter.

Whether it’s an appearance for a red carpet event or on the front row of a fashion show, the 36-year-old actress always brings her top-tier style. There’s no shape, pattern, fabric or color too bold or outlandish for Monae. She is skilled at wearing elaborate pieces and bringing them to life.

