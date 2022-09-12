Read full article on original website
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Soccer-A-League pay tribute to Brazilian legend Pele with minute's applause
Dec 30 (Reuters) - All A-League games this weekend will hold a minute's applause before kick-off as a tribute to Brazilian soccer great Pele, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) said on Friday.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
