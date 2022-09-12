A report of suspicious activity near a convenience store in Camdenton has led to charges against a Camdenton man. The call came in on Friday after a U-Haul with a damaged front end was left parked in front of the convenience store in the 600 block of West Highway 54. According to the caller the driver of the uhaul ran from the truck and got into a car and left. Camdenton Police were able to track down the car which parked in front of a business that was closed. A passenger in the car, gave officers a false name and social security number, but he was later identified as Sidney John Dale Leslie, who had active warrants for his arrest. An officer allegedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in the floor board of the passenger side. As the investigation continued Leslie was found to be holding a plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine. Leslie is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO