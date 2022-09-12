Read full article on original website
Felon Arrested on Drug, Firearm Charges in Sedalia
Members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at 6 a.m., this morning at 318 West 5th Street related to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers made entry into the home and made contact with one subject who was taken into custody...
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
Murder Suspect Turns Himself Into Benton County Authorities
Caleb Garrison Self, 24, of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24, of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late Tuesday...
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR SEVERAL WANTED INDIVIDUALS
The Warrensburg Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating three wanted individuals. The Warrensburg is searching for 29-year-old Christopher Leadingham, 39-year-old Kelly Walden, and 43-year-old Anthony Love. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is urged to contact the Warrensburg Police Department;...
Driver hauling horses crashes in Clinton after medical emergency
Clinton, Missouri, police said it appears a 68-year-old man had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness while driving.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/15)
Donald W Griffitt of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/10/2022 for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Michael Weber of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 9/12/2022 for an arrest...
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Single Vehicle Crash Leads to Multi-Agency and Special Community Response
On 09/14/22, a truck hauling a stock trailer containing two horses, left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and crashed at the bottom of the steep, opposite shoulder embankment. It appeared that the driver, Gary Shuey, age 68, of Peculiar, MO, had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while operating the vehicle.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest
A report of suspicious activity near a convenience store in Camdenton has led to charges against a Camdenton man. The call came in on Friday after a U-Haul with a damaged front end was left parked in front of the convenience store in the 600 block of West Highway 54. According to the caller the driver of the uhaul ran from the truck and got into a car and left. Camdenton Police were able to track down the car which parked in front of a business that was closed. A passenger in the car, gave officers a false name and social security number, but he was later identified as Sidney John Dale Leslie, who had active warrants for his arrest. An officer allegedly saw a methamphetamine pipe in the floor board of the passenger side. As the investigation continued Leslie was found to be holding a plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine. Leslie is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday Morning Two Vehicle Wreck Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident in Ray County Wednesday morning left three individuals, including a Braymer woman, with minor injuries. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Braymer resident Johnna L. Dunwoodie was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer on east 228th Street and Highway A in Ray County when she crossed the center line and her vehicle struck a 2004 Ford being driven by 62-year-old Robert E. Gabrielson.
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
