SFCC, Childs Safe Offers Basketball Clinic For Area Youth
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) women and men’s basketball team, along with the softball team, hosted the “For the Kids Basketball Clinic” in conjunction with Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. on Saturday, September 10 inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center with approximately 100 individuals participating.
S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens
The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors
The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
New Pediatrician Joins Bothwell Medical Team
Dr. Brieanna Kroeger has returned home and joined Bothwell TLC Pediatrics as a general pediatrician. Kroeger will care for children ages birth to 18 treating their routine illnesses and health conditions and providing wellness checkups. She will also care for newborns in the hospital and authorize hospital admissions when necessary.
Your Kiddo Can Cheer With the Warrensburg H.S. Cheerleaders
If you have a young grade school student who aspires to be a cheerleader when they're in high school, they can get a taste of that by performing with the Warrensburg High School cheerleading squad. The Warrensburg High School cheerleaders are holding a cheer clinic for grade school students who...
Sedalia City Council Members Attending MML Conference
Nearly 700 of Missouri’s local municipal officials have gathered for the 88th Missouri Municipal League's annual conference at Margaritaville Lake Resort, located at 494 Tan Tara Estate Drive at Lake of the Ozarks. Officials set the MML policy for the following year at the annual business meeting, in addition...
Sedalia 200 Wants Public Input
The Sedalia 200 Board of Education will host a special work session to discuss options and receive public input on the district's long-range facilities plan. Everyone is encouraged to attend. There will be small group, tabletop discussions and survey data will be collected. The session is set for 6-8 pm...
UCM Presents Studio Theatre One-Act Plays
University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a night of Studio Theatre One-Acts at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 16, and 17 in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre located on the first floor of Nickerson Hall. These one-acts are performed, directed, and designed entirely by UCM students. The...
Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash
A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 15, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers met with Jerry Mullins in the lobby of the Police Department in reference to a theft. Mullins explained that someone had entered his place of employment, Superior Auto Services, 620 West Main Street. Mullins stated that someone stole an automotive scanner that belonged to him. At the time of the report, the suspect has not been identified.
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Watch Classic Films Like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Lost Boys’ in Sedalia This Fall
You have a chance to see some of your all-time favorite Halloween movies and more this fall at the B&B Theatres Galaxy 10 in Sedalia as they bring back their popular Retro Movie Night series this fall. The series begins on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with a screening of "the...
Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Sept. 2 at 4:13 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Kentucky for a hit-and-run accident. Officers later located the suspect, 50-year-old Candice Ann Smith of Sedalia, and transported her to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on a 24-hour hold, pending the formal filing of charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and 1st degree property damage.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
Sleeping Driver Arrested for DWI
On Saturday around 3:53 a.m., a Sedalia Police Officer observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway on North Ohio at around Pacific Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was breathing, but appeared to be sleeping. Investigation revealed that the driver, 31-year-old Isidro Chavez Marcos, of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Marcos was...
Felon Arrested on Drug, Firearm Charges in Sedalia
Members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit and Special Response Team served a search warrant at 6 a.m., this morning at 318 West 5th Street related to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers made entry into the home and made contact with one subject who was taken into custody...
