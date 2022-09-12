Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
jack1065.com
5th Annual Portage Community Art Award Exhibition highlights talent of local artist
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage’s 5th Annual Portage Community Art Award exhibition opens on Friday, September 16 in Portage City Hall. The exhibition is set to feature over 20 works-of-art from the 2022 Portage Community Art Award winner, Nancy VandenBerg. The works will be open to the public for viewing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 8.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
jack1065.com
Actor and advocate Cheech Marin to celebrate launch of “Cheech’s Stash” at Bloom City Sturgis on Sunday
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Actor and legalization advocate Cheech Marin will celebrate the Michigan launch of his “Cheech’s Stash” line of premium cannabis flower at the Bloom City provisioning center in Sturgis this Sunday, September 18. The store will be celebrating the product launch with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jack1065.com
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster available at Kalamazoo County Health Department
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is set to provide the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. County health officials say the doses will be given by appointment only at these...
jack1065.com
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
jack1065.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
jack1065.com
Lawton man dies in Monday night St. Joseph County crash
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph County took the life of a 77-year-old man from Lawton. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on M-60 near Young’s Prairie Road. He says the man from...
RELATED PEOPLE
jack1065.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
jack1065.com
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
jack1065.com
Suspect described as suicidal in custody after alleged gunfire in multi-county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
Comments / 0