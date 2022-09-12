ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
PORTAGE, MI
5th Annual Portage Community Art Award Exhibition highlights talent of local artist

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage’s 5th Annual Portage Community Art Award exhibition opens on Friday, September 16 in Portage City Hall. The exhibition is set to feature over 20 works-of-art from the 2022 Portage Community Art Award winner, Nancy VandenBerg. The works will be open to the public for viewing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 8.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis woman convicted on St. Joseph County drug charges

CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Lawton man dies in Monday night St. Joseph County crash

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash Monday night in St. Joseph County took the life of a 77-year-old man from Lawton. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. on M-60 near Young’s Prairie Road. He says the man from...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

