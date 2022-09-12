ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpursville, NY

ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
City
Harpursville, NY
Broome County, NY
Traffic
County
Broome County, NY
Harpursville, NY
Government
Broome County, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Town of Marathon code officer resigns

The town of Marathon’s fire & code officer for two decades resigned from his position, retroactive Aug. 31. Alan Butler, the town’s code officer for over 20 years, recently submitted his resignation letter to town supervisor Timothy Elliott. Butler’s resignation was announced at Tuesday’s Marathon town board meeting.
MARATHON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary in Cortlandville

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that took place at a residence on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville, according to a report Wednesday morning. The report states that the burglary may have taken place in the late night/early morning hours of Sept. 9. Those...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Downtown Revitalization Initiative Update

The Village of Johnson City held a special community meeting with its Board of Trustees on Wednesday to discuss their application to the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. Community members shared what they thought the greatest asset of Johnson City is, where the downtown area can be improved, and where they see downtown in 10 years.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
wxhc.com

Peeling License Plate? Good Chance You’ll Get Pulled Over

Is the license plate on your car or truck peeking? The State of New York is reminding you to get them replaced or face the risk of getting pulled over by local law enforcement due to the plate becoming unreadable. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department has provided information on how...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Fatality in the Town of Ithaca

On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

