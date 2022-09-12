ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Historians delve into 'Freedom Through Education' at S'ville-Dorchester Museum

By Zenda Douglas zdouglas@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds

Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
SAINT STEPHEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Education Notes

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5

BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree

The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Developers seek to purchase portion of town property

During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project The City of Charleston is accepting Bids for construction services for the Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project. The Work will include concrete repairs, and sluice gate operator replacement and maintenance, as detailed in the Contract Documents. The City will receive submittals until October 18, 2022 @ 2:00 pm local time at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to Steven A. Kirk, P.E. at kirks@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7682. AD# 2022746.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant police close streets near Wando Dock for barricaded boater

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police were at an active scene the morning of Sept. 16 on Wando Dock in Shem Creek. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender with his hands up. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street. Kayakers and paddle boaters were told to stay away from the mouth of the creek.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30

• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville on Sept. 17

SUMMERVILLE — The annual Sweet Tea Festival will return to downtown Sept. 17. Every fall, Hutchinson Square and nearby corners of downtown Summerville transform into a food, arts and crafts vendor market that has attracted thousands of attendees in years past. The festival, which kept going on a smaller...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
