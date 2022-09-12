Historians delve into 'Freedom Through Education' at S'ville-Dorchester Museum

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project The City of Charleston is accepting Bids for construction services for the Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project. The Work will include concrete repairs, and sluice gate operator replacement and maintenance, as detailed in the Contract Documents. The City will receive submittals until October 18, 2022 @ 2:00 pm local time at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to Steven A. Kirk, P.E. at kirks@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7682. AD# 2022746.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO