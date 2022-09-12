Historians delve into 'Freedom Through Education' at S'ville-Dorchester Museum

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
‘Boozy’ brunches and upscale vibes: Brides-to-be flock to Charleston for bachelorette fun
Andria Crupi has bounced around the country in the past decade for her friends’ bachelorette parties. The New Jersey resident recalls trips to Las Vegas, Miami and Scottsdale, Ariz. But when it became her turn, the 32-year-old bride-to-be warned her friends, her ideal weekend did not include a “Vegas pool party.”
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds
Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
The Post and Courier
Education Notes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
The Post and Courier
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Pen
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Peninsula, 13 and 15 Meeting Street, 9/15/22- 09/17/22, Thurs & Fri 10a-4p Sat. 10a-2pm Bargains Galore!!!!!!
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County gives initial approval for detention center rezoning, defers solar farm
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council moved to defer rezoning for a planned 2,061-acre solar farm project in the Lambertown community at its Sept. 13 meeting, but gave second reading approval to another measure that would make way for a new county detention center. Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp.'s request...
The Post and Courier
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
The Post and Courier
The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree
The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
The Post and Courier
Developers seek to purchase portion of town property
During September 6 Parks & Recreation Committee meeting held at Summerville's Town Hall Annex, Town Administrator Lisa Wallace shared that she had received a request from Robert Carnavale regarding leasing or purchasing a portion of town-owned property near Jessen Boat Landing. Chairman Bob Jackson and committee members Aaron Brown and...
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project The City of Charleston is accepting Bids for construction services for the Concord Street Pump Station Short-Term Repair Work Project. The Work will include concrete repairs, and sluice gate operator replacement and maintenance, as detailed in the Contract Documents. The City will receive submittals until October 18, 2022 @ 2:00 pm local time at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to Steven A. Kirk, P.E. at kirks@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7682. AD# 2022746.
The Post and Courier
Beach attorney threatens appeal as judge seeks January trial in Murdaugh boat crash case
COLUMBIA — A judge’s recent ruling will crater the value of a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of 2019 boat crash victim Mallory Beach, her family’s attorney has warned in new court filings. In a 21-page motion, Allendale attorney Mark Tinsley pleaded with Circuit...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant police close streets near Wando Dock for barricaded boater
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police were at an active scene the morning of Sept. 16 on Wando Dock in Shem Creek. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender with his hands up. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street. Kayakers and paddle boaters were told to stay away from the mouth of the creek.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
The Post and Courier
Sweet Tea Festival returns to Summerville on Sept. 17
SUMMERVILLE — The annual Sweet Tea Festival will return to downtown Sept. 17. Every fall, Hutchinson Square and nearby corners of downtown Summerville transform into a food, arts and crafts vendor market that has attracted thousands of attendees in years past. The festival, which kept going on a smaller...
The Post and Courier
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
