Hypebae
Dior Delivers New B101 Sneakers in Clean, Neutral-Toned Colorways
Dior continues to serve sneaker fans with the release of its latest B101 sneaker. The shoes made their first appearance in the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show. Introduced as a new wardrobe classic, the B101 arrives in low-top cut with four neutral-toned colorways ranging from black, white, cream and beige. Crafted in smooth calf leather, the design is elevated with a nubuck insert on the front. Branding is kept minimal with a series of CD Diamond and Dior signatures stitched on the sole, tongue and heel. Elsewhere, details such as lace-up closure, leather lining and topstitching round out the kicks.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Veneda Carter's Timberland Collection
Timberland has teamed up with Los Angeles-based, Danish-born stylist and creative Veneda Carter for an all-new collection featuring the brand’s Original Yellow Boot. A seamless blend of Scandi minimalism and ’90s style, the collection utilizes Carter’s styling expertise (previously reserved for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ye) to reimagine some of Timberland’s most iconic silhouettes.
Hypebae
Gucci and adidas' Latest Drop Is a Double-Sided Baseball Cap
Gucci and adidas enter their second collaborative phase as they expand their Fall 2022 “Exquisite” range. The latest installment features an odd addition to their accessory division like a double-sided baseball cap. True to its name, the baseball cap arrives in a double-sided design. On one side, a...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift
Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Lil Nas X Eats the Runway up for NYFW With Chest-Length Braids
After becoming the face of YSL Beauty and as of recently a runway model, Lil Nas X is letting us know he is a force to be reckoned with, not only in his musical artistry but also in fashion and beauty. On top of his latest appointment with the beauty...
Hypebae
Mugler x Wolford Reunite for the First Time in 4 Decades for Skinwear Capsule
Wolford is adding Mugler to its list of collaborators, which includes fashion-forward names like Amina Muaddi and GCDS. The duo has joined forces to launch a 12-piece “skinwear” capsule, featuring body-hugging garments signature to the Casey Cadwallader-helmed label. The team-up comes after Wolford’s exclusive two-set collection launched back...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Is Dressed in Lipsticks on Latest 'CR Fashion Book' Cover
Kylie Jenner, who just turned 25 last month, is the latest cover star of CR Fashion Book. Unveiled exclusively by Hypebae, the editorial celebrates the beauty mogul’s label Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her career thus far. The visuals feature the reality star in a top entirely made out...
Hypebae
Bad Binch TONGTONG Showcases Digital Fashion Exhibition at NYFW
Bad Binch TONGTONG, the fashion label founded in 2021 by designer Terrence Zhou, made its New York Fashion Week debut with an immersive exhibition. Titled “Bad Binch Ciderland,” the show was created in partnership with Gen Z label Cider. Putting a focus on digital fashion, the exhibit takes inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, inviting viewers to experience three pieces of digital clothing via interactive installations dubbed Sea Witch, Queen of Bugs and Mrs Geometry.
Hypebae
Soho House Leaps Into Skincare, Creating the Ultimate At-home and Travel Experience
Soho House, a global hospitality and lifestyle brand best known as a network of private members’ clubs for creatives has branched out into self-care with the launch of a new skincare line named Soho Skin. The cooperative approach to designing skincare is a process Soho House thought of carefully...
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97 Has an Official Launch Date
COMME des GARÇONS expands its sneaker portfolio as it unveils the upcoming release of its Nike Air Max 97 collaboration. The design initially made its first appearance on Rei Kawakubo’s CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Taking inspiration from the nomadic lifestyle, Kawakubo gave Nike’s...
Luxury hotel concierge reveals the most outlandish and common requests of VIP guests who pay up to $25,000 a night
High-profile guests request "everything you can imagine," from sold-out broadway tickets to special toilet seats, the hotel's concierge told Insider.
Hypebae
Loewe Gives Its Iconic Bags a Puffy Makeover
Loewe returns to the bag sphere as it unveils its latest lineup of reimagined classics. Originally seen during the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the release highlights pieces like the Puzzle, Goya, Flamenco and Puzzle Hobo in updated forms and colors. A new take on the modern classics, the luxury...
Hypebae
WARDROBE.NYC Links up With Hailey Bieber for 5th Anniversary Capsule Collection
WARDROBE.NYC joined forces with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber as a part of its fifth anniversary celebration. The duo released its first collaborative collection featuring versatile pieces that comprise Bieber’s signature style with the brand’s minimal code. “Hailey has an incredible eye, taste level and decisiveness that made...
Hypebae
Timberland Taps Veneda Carter for Fashion-Forward Footwear Collab
For its latest collaboration, Timberland has joined forces with celebrity stylist Veneda Carter to give a high-fashion touch to its classic footwear. The Copenhagen-born creative, known to have worked with names like Kim Kardashian and Jack Harlow, has reworked the 6-Inch Boot with high-shine patent leather, giving the shoe a glossy look. In another style, Carter has given the original silhouette a stiletto makeover, adding heels and a pointed toe to the knee-length shoe. Both pairs are complete with the shoe’s usual laces.
Hypebae
Lizzo’s Red Jelly Stiletto Nails Are Emmy Award Worthy
Lizzo may have won her first Emmy, but it would be remiss of us not to feel that along with her red ruffled dress, her jelly-red nails didn’t deserve their own award as well. Eri Ishizu, Lizzo’s resident go-to artist, created the daring moment by blessing the singer with...
Hypebae
Le Labo’s City Exclusive “Berlin” Scent Changes Throughout the Day
I’ve always found the chemistry of perfumes to be fascinating. Depending on a person’s unique heat fluctuations or the pH balance of their skin, the same scent can smell vastly different on each individual and can even differ on the same person on varying days. With Le Labo, I’ve always held the brand in high regard for the complexity of their scents — fragrances that always seem to trigger an olfactory memory or unfold in elaborate layers.
Hypebae
Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’ Book
French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Publishing house Assouline have collaborated to publish Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh, a limited-edition title that pays tribute to the life, influence and career of the late Virgil Abloh, the first African-American to become artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear in June 2018 – an appointment that changed the course and values of the fashion industry forever.
Wearing This Dainty Accessory Is The Easiest Way To Level Up Any Outfit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Accessories can really make or break an outfit. If you’re wanting to take your look up a notch, adding eye-catching jewelry is a great idea. Katie Holmes just reminded us of that. The stunning star was recently spotted out and about wearing a gorgeous stacked necklace set.
Hypebae
The Latest Nike Air Max is Dedicated to Moms
The Nike Air Max 90 has seen its fair share of models crafted with women in mind. Last year, the brand released the “Lucky Charms” series of anklet-inspired iterations in velvet, pastel and triple white makeups. This time around, the Air Max 90 dons a “MAMA” colorway comprised...
