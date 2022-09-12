ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Dior Delivers New B101 Sneakers in Clean, Neutral-Toned Colorways

Dior continues to serve sneaker fans with the release of its latest B101 sneaker. The shoes made their first appearance in the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show. Introduced as a new wardrobe classic, the B101 arrives in low-top cut with four neutral-toned colorways ranging from black, white, cream and beige. Crafted in smooth calf leather, the design is elevated with a nubuck insert on the front. Branding is kept minimal with a series of CD Diamond and Dior signatures stitched on the sole, tongue and heel. Elsewhere, details such as lace-up closure, leather lining and topstitching round out the kicks.
APPAREL
Hypebae

A Closer Look at Veneda Carter's Timberland Collection

Timberland has teamed up with Los Angeles-based, Danish-born stylist and creative Veneda Carter for an all-new collection featuring the brand’s Original Yellow Boot. A seamless blend of Scandi minimalism and ’90s style, the collection utilizes Carter’s styling expertise (previously reserved for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ye) to reimagine some of Timberland’s most iconic silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Gucci and adidas' Latest Drop Is a Double-Sided Baseball Cap

Gucci and adidas enter their second collaborative phase as they expand their Fall 2022 “Exquisite” range. The latest installment features an odd addition to their accessory division like a double-sided baseball cap. True to its name, the baseball cap arrives in a double-sided design. On one side, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Wood Wood#Danish#W W Life Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Longevity
Hypebae

Bad Binch TONGTONG Showcases Digital Fashion Exhibition at NYFW

Bad Binch TONGTONG, the fashion label founded in 2021 by designer Terrence Zhou, made its New York Fashion Week debut with an immersive exhibition. Titled “Bad Binch Ciderland,” the show was created in partnership with Gen Z label Cider. Putting a focus on digital fashion, the exhibit takes inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, inviting viewers to experience three pieces of digital clothing via interactive installations dubbed Sea Witch, Queen of Bugs and Mrs Geometry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97 Has an Official Launch Date

COMME des GARÇONS expands its sneaker portfolio as it unveils the upcoming release of its Nike Air Max 97 collaboration. The design initially made its first appearance on Rei Kawakubo’s CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Taking inspiration from the nomadic lifestyle, Kawakubo gave Nike’s...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Loewe Gives Its Iconic Bags a Puffy Makeover

Loewe returns to the bag sphere as it unveils its latest lineup of reimagined classics. Originally seen during the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the release highlights pieces like the Puzzle, Goya, Flamenco and Puzzle Hobo in updated forms and colors. A new take on the modern classics, the luxury...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Timberland Taps Veneda Carter for Fashion-Forward Footwear Collab

For its latest collaboration, Timberland has joined forces with celebrity stylist Veneda Carter to give a high-fashion touch to its classic footwear. The Copenhagen-born creative, known to have worked with names like Kim Kardashian and Jack Harlow, has reworked the 6-Inch Boot with high-shine patent leather, giving the shoe a glossy look. In another style, Carter has given the original silhouette a stiletto makeover, adding heels and a pointed toe to the knee-length shoe. Both pairs are complete with the shoe’s usual laces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Lizzo’s Red Jelly Stiletto Nails Are Emmy Award Worthy

Lizzo may have won her first Emmy, but it would be remiss of us not to feel that along with her red ruffled dress, her jelly-red nails didn’t deserve their own award as well. Eri Ishizu, Lizzo’s resident go-to artist, created the daring moment by blessing the singer with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Le Labo’s City Exclusive “Berlin” Scent Changes Throughout the Day

I’ve always found the chemistry of perfumes to be fascinating. Depending on a person’s unique heat fluctuations or the pH balance of their skin, the same scent can smell vastly different on each individual and can even differ on the same person on varying days. With Le Labo, I’ve always held the brand in high regard for the complexity of their scents — fragrances that always seem to trigger an olfactory memory or unfold in elaborate layers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’ Book

French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Publishing house Assouline have collaborated to publish Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh, a limited-edition title that pays tribute to the life, influence and career of the late Virgil Abloh, the first African-American to become artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear in June 2018 – an appointment that changed the course and values of the fashion industry forever.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Wearing This Dainty Accessory Is The Easiest Way To Level Up Any Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Accessories can really make or break an outfit. If you’re wanting to take your look up a notch, adding eye-catching jewelry is a great idea. Katie Holmes just reminded us of that. The stunning star was recently spotted out and about wearing a gorgeous stacked necklace set.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Latest Nike Air Max is Dedicated to Moms

The Nike Air Max 90 has seen its fair share of models crafted with women in mind. Last year, the brand released the “Lucky Charms” series of anklet-inspired iterations in velvet, pastel and triple white makeups. This time around, the Air Max 90 dons a “MAMA” colorway comprised...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy