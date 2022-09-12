Dior continues to serve sneaker fans with the release of its latest B101 sneaker. The shoes made their first appearance in the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s show. Introduced as a new wardrobe classic, the B101 arrives in low-top cut with four neutral-toned colorways ranging from black, white, cream and beige. Crafted in smooth calf leather, the design is elevated with a nubuck insert on the front. Branding is kept minimal with a series of CD Diamond and Dior signatures stitched on the sole, tongue and heel. Elsewhere, details such as lace-up closure, leather lining and topstitching round out the kicks.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO